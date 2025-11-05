Fullpath Named an Inc. Power Partner for 2025, Recognized Among Top B2B Companies Driving Entrepreneurial Success

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpath is proud to announce that it has been named an Inc. Power Partner for 2025, a prestigious honor recognizing B2B companies that are making a significant impact for entrepreneurs and small businesses nationwide.

From hundreds of applicants, Fullpath was selected after multiple rounds of careful review, including direct feedback from the clients we serve. This distinction highlights the meaningful contributions Fullpath has made in helping businesses overcome challenges to grow and achieve new milestones.

"We are honored to be recognized as an Inc. Power Partner," said Aharon Horwitz, CEO and Co-Founder at Fullpath. "This recognition places Fullpath among an elite group of B2B companies that entrepreneurs and small businesses trust to help them grow, scale, and thrive,"

"We remain dedicated to delivering measurable results for our clients and innovating in the automotive space to help dealers create exceptional customer experiences," he added.

Fullpath's Inc. Power Partner recognition will be prominently featured on Inc.com, a resource where millions of entrepreneurs and business owners come to learn, grow, and connect.

About Fullpath

Fullpath is the automotive industry's AI-first Customer Data Platform (CDP). The platform unifies first-party dealership data and activates it through powerful AI and marketing automation. Dealerships that invest in Fullpath create exceptional, hyper-personalized customer experiences that drive loyalty and build resilient, lasting businesses. To learn more about how Fullpath can fuel your business, visit here .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE Fullpath