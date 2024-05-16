FULLPATH ANNOUNCES DATA INTEGRATION WITH COX AUTOMOTIVE VINSOLUTIONS, BUILDING STRONG DATA STRATEGIES FOR DEALERSHIPS

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpath, automotive's leading enhanced customer data platform (CDP), announced today a powerful API integration with Cox Automotive's VinSolutions, the leading provider of automotive retail CRM services. This new two-way API integration will mutually benefit dealer customers of both Fullpath and VinSolutions.

Customer Data Platforms are designed to consolidate the data sources used by car dealers into one central location through APIs, making data usable for gaining insight into shopper behavior and dealership operations. This two-way API integration will allow for the seamless transference of data between platforms, allowing Fullpath's CDP to pull data from the CRM, and enable the automatic update of customer records to include activities tracked by the CDP in real time.

"This two-way API integration between the CRM and CDP is a game changer for dealers and shoppers alike. It will allow dealers to use the most relevant and up-to-date data and interactions to create an excellent, personalized experience for every engagement," says Fullpath Product Manager Avigdor Rosensweig. "We are grateful to VinSolutions for their dedication to innovation and building dealer success."

About Fullpath

Fullpath (formerly AutoLeadStar) is the automotive industry's leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP). Fullpath enables dealers to turn their first-party data into customers for life by unifying siloed data sources and leveraging the data to create exceptional, hyper-personalized customer experiences.

