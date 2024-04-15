Fullpath Selected for Cherokee Media's Emerging 8 Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpath, automotive's leading enhanced customer data platform (CDP), has been honored with the prestigious Emerging 8 Award by Cherokee Media. This recognition highlights Fullpath's commitment to innovation in automotive's digital ecosystem.

The Emerging 8 Award is an award program that honors companies that improve a specific aspect of the automotive industry through technology. Fullpath's innovative approach to data strategy and activation, coupled with its dedication to client success, has set it apart as a key player in the industry.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Cherokee Media with the Emerging 8 Award," said Ilana Shabtay, VP Marketing at Fullpath. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our innovative dealer clients that help us push the boundaries when it comes to next-generation technology in automotive."

Cherokee Media's Emerging 8 Award recognizes Fullpath as a company to watch in the digital solutions sector. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and growth, Fullpath is poised to continue making waves in the industry.

About Fullpath:

Fullpath (formerly AutoLeadStar) is the automotive industry's leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP). Fullpath enables dealers to turn their first-party data into customers for life by unifying siloed data sources and leveraging the data to create exceptional, hyper-personalized customer experiences.

