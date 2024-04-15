Fullpath Selected for Cherokee Media's Emerging 8 Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpath, automotive's leading enhanced customer data platform (CDP), has been honored with the prestigious Emerging 8 Award by Cherokee Media. This recognition highlights Fullpath's commitment to innovation in automotive's digital ecosystem.

The Emerging 8 Award is an award program that honors companies that improve a specific aspect of the automotive industry through technology. Fullpath's innovative approach to data strategy and activation, coupled with its dedication to client success, has set it apart as a key player in the industry.

This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our innovative dealer clients. Post this

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Cherokee Media with the Emerging 8 Award," said Ilana Shabtay, VP Marketing at Fullpath. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our innovative dealer clients that help us push the boundaries when it comes to next-generation technology in automotive."

Cherokee Media's Emerging 8 Award recognizes Fullpath as a company to watch in the digital solutions sector. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and growth, Fullpath is poised to continue making waves in the industry.

For more information about Fullpath and its innovative digital solutions, visit www.fullpath.com.

About Fullpath:

Fullpath (formerly AutoLeadStar) is the automotive industry's leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP). Fullpath enables dealers to turn their first-party data into customers for life by unifying siloed data sources and leveraging the data to create exceptional, hyper-personalized customer experiences.

SOURCE Fullpath