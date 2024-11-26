Fullpath Announces New Data Integration with DealerBuilt's Oplogic Variable Operations Platform

Enhanced Data Synchronization and Improved Customer Targeting Now Available Through Fullpath and Oplogic Integration

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpath, the automotive industry's leading customer data platform (CDP) and marketing automation solution, is proud to announce a new integration with DealerBuilt's Oplogic Variable Operations Platform of CRM, Desking, F&I Menus, Equity, Telephony, Fraud Protection, and AI Tools. This partnership aims to transform customer data management for dealerships by providing seamless data connections, enhancing data consolidation, and supporting more precise customer targeting.

The integration allows for data synchronization, ensuring that customer records are updated in Fullpath's CDP daily. This data sharing empowers dealerships to gain a unified view of their customers, consolidate insights across their marketing and sales channels, and act upon these insights with more precise marketing strategies.

"At Fullpath, we are committed to delivering data-driven solutions that empower dealerships to understand and connect with their customers like never before," said Idan Mishal, COO at Fullpath. "Our integration with Oplogic strengthens this commitment by enabling seamless data flow between our platforms, providing dealerships with a comprehensive, up-to-date, and secured view of each customer."

Through this integration, dealerships will be able to:

- Consolidate Customer Records: Integrate CRM data into Fullpath's CDP for a unified, holistic customer view.

- Enhance Targeting Precision: With access to enriched data and synchronized records, dealerships can deploy highly targeted marketing campaigns to existing and potential customers.

- Increase Operational Efficiency: By reducing manual data entry and ensuring data accuracy, dealerships can save time and reduce errors, resulting in streamlined operations and improved customer experience.

"We're thrilled to partner with Fullpath to deliver a deeper level of data integration for our dealers," said Jason Keith, Vice President of Variable Operations at DealerBuilt. "With this collaboration, we will give dealerships the capability to unify customer data across platforms, enabling them to engage with customers more fully and deliver a more personalized experience to drive brand loyalty and growth."

As automotive dealerships continue to evolve in a data-driven landscape, this partnership between Fullpath and Oplogic is critical for dealers to build strong data-driven ecosystems.

About Fullpath

Fullpath is a leading customer data platform (CDP) designed specifically for the automotive industry, enabling dealerships to harness the power of data-driven marketing and enhance customer engagement. With a mission to empower dealerships to utilize their first-party data, Fullpath offers solutions that make it easier to connect with customers, increase sales, and drive loyalty.

About DealerBuilt

DealerBuilt is a portfolio of automotive dealership SaaS brands including Lightyear, Oplogic, iService, and Vistadash. Our portfolio includes Enterprise Retail Cloud DMS, Document Management, CRM, Desking, F&I Menus, Equity, Telephony, Fraud Protection, AI Tools, Service Lane Tools, Marketing Analytics, and much more. Our innovative technology is designed to elevate the dealership experience while offering unparalleled flexibility, efficiency, and control in managing operations.

