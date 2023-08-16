Fullpath Launches Integration with Invoca, Enriching Automotive Customer Profile Data with Conversation Intelligence to Drive Digital Marketing and Sales

New integration enables automotive brands to use AI-powered first-party data from digital and call experiences to personalize customer journeys and drive revenue growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpath , the automotive retail industry's leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), is announcing today a new integration partner, Invoca , a recognized leader in conversation intelligence AI . Invoca provides marketers at dealership groups and OEMs with comprehensive first-party data on every caller, including the marketing source and website activity that drove the call and the lead intent, vehicle or service interest, and outcome of the conversation. Invoca's AI-powered call tracking and analytics, together with Fullpath's CDP data marketplace, provides visibility on every shopper throughout the automotive sales and service journey.

Fullpath and Invoca's data integration is focused on the 360-degree view of a customer in Fullpath's Customer Data Platform (CDP). Fullpath's shopper page now consolidates known shopper digital footprints and integrates caller journey analytics and first-party conversation data from Invoca for a holistic view of the customer. With this new integration, automotive brands can pinpoint and correct gaps in the customer journey, optimize digital marketing spend and audience targeting to increase engagement, and deliver more personalized digital and caller experiences to improve conversion rates and revenue.

"The data integration with Invoca speaks to the critical importance of Customer Data and Experience Platforms for the automotive industry and the value of having comprehensive first-party data to drive personalization and competitive advantages amidst a rapidly shifting environment," said Idan Mishal, COO of Fullpath. "Weathering challenges and continuing to grow requires building robust relationships with consumers, and those types of relationships, enabled by CDXP and enriched with conversation intelligence, will enable dealerships to secure businesses for years to come by generating customers for life."

"When digital shoppers call dealerships for sales or service, those conversations are not only make-or-break moments in the customer journey, they are one of the richest sources of actionable first-party data for dealership groups and OEMs," said Cathie Frazzini, vice president of strategic sales and partnerships of Invoca. "We are excited to blend the actionable digital attribution and AI-driven conversation analytics data captured by Invoca with the Fullpath CDXP to enable automotive brands to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences, optimize digital marketing ROI, and increase customer lifetime value."

Automotive customers leveraging this integration benefit from:

Richer customer insights: Deeper understanding of the holistic customer experience by connecting digital and caller data in one platform.

Increased marketing efficiencies: Stronger marketing performance by optimizing for the best-performing campaigns and digital journeys

Data-driven actions: Increase customer acquisition and revenue using omnichannel customer journey data

To learn more about Invoca's conversation intelligence solution for automotive dealership groups and OEMs, please visit: https://www.invoca.com/solutions/automotive

To learn more about Fullpath's CDXP for automotive dealerships and OEMs, please visit https://www.fullpath.com/ .

About Fullpath

Fullpath (formerly AutoLeadStar) is the automotive industry's leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP). Fullpath enables dealers to turn their first-party data into customers for life by unifying siloed data sources and leveraging the data to create exceptional, hyper-personalized customer experiences.

About Invoca

Invoca is the recognized leader in conversation intelligence AI that enables marketing, e-commerce, and contact center teams to drive efficient and profitable revenue growth by unlocking actionable insights from customer conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

*Nothing contained in this press release shall be construed to create any joint venture or legal partnership between Fullpath and Invoca.

