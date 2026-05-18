FULLY LEASED, MULTI-TENANT RETAIL BUILDING IN LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS, HITS MARKET WITH HILCO GLOBAL

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilco Global real estate group is accepting offers until June 25 for a multi-tenant retail building in Third Lake, Ill. Currently leased at 100%, this 7,200± SF building provides opportunities for investors seeking stable, income-producing assets in the Northern Chicago suburbs.

Built in 2006, the stand-alone building is zoned PUD (Commercial Business), sits on 0.93± acres and features approximately 30 parking spaces. The property is immediately adjacent to the Goddard School of Third Lake, a day care center with pre-K and kindergarten classrooms, as well as Third Lake's primary retail hub, Waterstone Place. This well-established center features a mix of local retailers and national brands such as Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria and CVS. The subject site is currently leased to Athletico, Lucky Penny's Gaming & Bar, and No. 36 Fitness, providing a complementary mix of tenants that meet daily needs, support repeat visitation and reinforce its position as a stable, income-generating investment.

Located along U.S. Route 45, this site offers excellent visibility, with traffic counts nearing 21,000 vehicles per day, and direct connectivity to local destinations such as Gurnee Mills, Six Flags Great America and the College of Lake County. The site location is further highlighted due to its position between the prominent suburbs of Grayslake and Gurnee. Within a three-mile radius, the site is supported by a strong demographic base of 51,108 with an average household income of $165,900, while the five-mile radius contains over 130,800 residents with an average household income of $154,220.

"Leased retail assets in supply-constrained suburban markets like Third Lake continue to perform well, particularly those with durable tenancy and strong visibility," said Michael Kneifel, associate director at Hilco Global. "This property offers investors the opportunity to acquire a stabilized asset with immediate income, while still benefiting from rental growth and long-term appreciation."

The sale is in cooperation with Jeff Azuse, IL Broker, Lic. #471.011086. Offers are due by June 25 and must be submitted on the Terms of Sale available for review and download from the Hilco Global real estate sales website.

Interested buyers should reach out directly for requirements to participate in the sale process. For further information, please contact Cooper Jones at (903) 760-3309-or [email protected] or Michael Kneifel at (847) 201-2322 or [email protected]. To obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC