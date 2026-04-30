Hilco Global and SB360 Engaged to Market and Sell Inventory Assets and Machinery & Equipment for First Brands Group

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global, in a joint venture with SB360 Capital Partners, is selling highly-desirable First Brands Group's inventory and Machinery & Equipment ("M&E") from select business units. Prior to its chapter 11 proceedings, First Brands Group was one of the automotive aftermarket industry's largest and most recognized independent parts manufacturers and distributors selling to blue chip companies like GM, Nissan, Napa, and O'Reilly Auto Parts.

Hilco Global and SB360 are conducting a full-scale marketing effort to qualify prospective buyers for the available inventory and M&E, which spans multiple well-known and in-demand brands including Cardone, Raybestos, Autolite, and Trico, amongst others. The sale is a rare opportunity for automotive parts competitors, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and resellers to acquire market share through acquired production facilities and/or by purchasing premium-branded products at compelling values.

Brands Available for Purchase

The inventory available for sale encompasses product lines from some of the most trusted names in the automotive aftermarket industry, including:

Brakes

Braking and steering components including rotors, friction, hardware & hydraulics, boosters, calipers and electronics, notable brands include:

Cardone

Centric

International Brake Industries (IBI)

Raybestos

StopTech

Maintenance Parts (Filters and Plugs)

Autolite – spark plugs;

Champion Lab – automotive, heavy-duty, industrial, and private label filtration products;

Fram – 'Do it yourself' oil, engine air, fuel, and cabin filters; and

Trico – full portfolio of premium beam, hybrid, conventional, winter, and rear wiper blades.

Towing and Trailer Equipment

Hopkins – towing after-market accessories, winter tools, auxiliary lighting, safety products, fluid management and cleaning accessories; and

StrongArm – gas springs and lift support products.

"These are category-defining brands with deep market penetration and loyal customer bases," said a representative at Hilco Global. "Our teams bring decades of experience executing large-scale inventory disposition programs, and we are committed to connecting these high-quality products with the right buyers."

M&E Available for Purchase

The M&E available for sale offers the opportunity for buyers to purchase turn-key operations. Key equipment available for sale includes:

Plastic Manufacturing: Injection Molding, Blow Molding Extrusion

Rubber Manufacturing

Foundry

CNC Machining

Stamping

Wire Manufacturing

Assembly

Paper Filter Production

In addition to the asset sales, the joint venture is providing support to manage and collect outstanding accounts receivables and advising on the overall winddown of discontinued business units.

Parties interested in Inventory and/or M&E are encouraged to contact [email protected]

About First Brands Group

First Brands Group™ is a global automotive parts company that develops, markets and sells premium products through a portfolio of market-leading brands including: Raybestos® complete brake solutions, Centric Parts® replacement brake components, StopTech® performance brakes, FRAM® filtration products, Luber-finer® filtration products, TRICO® wiper blades, ANCO® wiper blades, Michelin® licensed wiper blades, Carter® fuel and water pumps, Autolite® spark plugs, StrongArm® lift supports, Carlson® brake hardware, CARDONE® new and remanufactured replacement parts, and a towing & trailering portfolio composed of REESE®, DRAWTITE®, BULLDOG®, TEKONSHA®, FULTON®, Westfalia® along with Hopkins® universal owned and licensed brands and Philips® licensed aftermarket lighting. The First Brands Group™ portfolio of world-class brands offers best-in-class technology, industry-leading engineering capabilities and superior customer service.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions helping clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

About SB360 Capital Partners

SB360 Capital Partners (sb360.com) is one of North America's leading firms providing advisory, asset realization, and restructuring services across retail and consumer industries. SB360 invests equity capital to support growth opportunities, fund business turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses navigating change. The firm encompasses business groups involved in advisory services, asset disposition, luxury diamond and jewelry assets, new store sets, and commercial real estate advisory and investment. SB360's lending arm, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. SB360's principals hold extensive financial interests in internationally recognized retail and wholesale companies, consumer brands, financial service operations, and commercial, residential and industrial real estate properties.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC