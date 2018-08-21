Fun and Practical Backyard Putting Greens are Replacing Useless Lawns

Bella Turf and Greens recently installed 1,500 square feet of SGW's Diamond Pro Fescue and Nylon Putt 2-Tone at a home in Tracy, CA. Both types of turf aim to mimic a natural lawn as much as possible and features dual colored blades of field green and olive green. Diamond Pro Fescue is designed to last for decades and is one of the more popular products due to its durability and its ability to handle heavy foot traffic. Nylon Putt 2-Tone, on the other hand, is designed to replicate a professional putting green.

The homeowners of the featured backyard wanted to replace their dirt and rock-filled backyard with something that was low-maintenance and relaxing. Most importantly, the family wanted a unique space where they can practice golf in their free time. They were referred to Bella Turf by a friend, who was a previous client.

After a thorough design process with the client, Bella Turf and Greens got started on the installation. The unique design includes a putting green, flagstone pathway, and bark chips. Tony Lopez, President/Co-owner of Bella Turf, found this project to be satisfying to complete, as they went through multiple drafts of the landscape design before picking the perfect one. "Our customer wanted to be able to practice putting in the comfort of their own backyard," Lopez told us. "We came up with three different designs because we wanted to find the perfect option."

Bella Turf and Greens offers clients detail-oriented installations for synthetic grass and putting greens. "When we install, we want to make sure we do a quality job," Lopez says. "We make sure the seams are completely invisible and we make sure the turf is properly fluffed." Bella Turf always puts their best foot forward when it comes to their artificial turf and putting greens projects.

The company started in September 2017 and has been growing rapidly in the last year. Tony Lopez has over 10 years of experience in the artificial grass industry and has been leading Bella Turf and Greens in outstanding customer service and unique artificial turf installations. Bella Turf's reputable service and quality installations are shown through 5-star reviews across the board on Yelp, Google, and Facebook.

Bella Turf and Greens is Synthetic Grass Warehouse Install of the Month winner for September 2018.

Bella Turf and Greens Inc.:

Bella Turf and Greens, co-owned by Tony Lopez, specializes in artificial grass and putting green installations and also offers hardscaping. The company was formed in 2017, and takes pride in designing and installing their own projects for their clients. You can learn more about Bella Turf by visiting their website at www.bellaturfandgreens.com or visiting their Facebook, Instagram, or Yelp page.

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of synthetic grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders.https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.

Related Links

http://syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

