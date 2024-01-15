Fun, Learning Forecasted for Saturday's School Choice Fair at the Wahooz Family Fun Zone

News provided by

National School Choice Week

15 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As school fairs take place across the nation to mark School Choice Week, hundreds of Boise students and teachers will step through the doors of the Wahooz Family Fun Zone for their own school fair celebration on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Join community members in browsing local education options from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the venue's Galaxy Event Center. An array of educational institutions from Boise, Meridian, and Nampa — including public, private, homeschool, and online options — will deck out tables showcasing their offerings at the fair. Besides connecting families and schools, the free fair will celebrate learning with face painting, a photo booth, a DJ, balloon twisting, and sweet and salty snacks.

Hosted by the Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families in partnership with the National School Choice Awareness Foundation, organizers say their aim is to celebrate education in the Gem State and support families in exploring all the options available to them. 

Families can learn more and register for the free event at idahoschoolfair.com.

The Boise school fair is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families.

Also marking the Week in Boise, 8th and Main will light up in School Choice Week's official red and yellow colors during the Week.

The Wahooz Family Fun Zone is located at 1385 S. Blue Marlin Ln. in Meridian. Head to the Galaxy Event Center for the fair's fun.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

New School Fair Celebrating Increased Options to Bring Little Rock Families, Educators Together

New School Fair Celebrating Increased Options to Bring Little Rock Families, Educators Together

With the biggest educational choice expansion in Arkansas history taking place this school year, families and teachers are ready to celebrate this...
Info Afternoon at Anaheim Indoor Marketplace to Spread Awareness about Homeschooling in English and Spanish

Info Afternoon at Anaheim Indoor Marketplace to Spread Awareness about Homeschooling in English and Spanish

Homeschooling's popularity will be on display at a bilingual community event celebrating at-home learning on Thursday, Jan. 25. Stop by to connect...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Children

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.