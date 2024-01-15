Fun, Learning Forecasted for Saturday's School Choice Fair at the Wahooz Family Fun Zone

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As school fairs take place across the nation to mark School Choice Week, hundreds of Boise students and teachers will step through the doors of the Wahooz Family Fun Zone for their own school fair celebration on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Join community members in browsing local education options from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the venue's Galaxy Event Center. An array of educational institutions from Boise, Meridian, and Nampa — including public, private, homeschool, and online options — will deck out tables showcasing their offerings at the fair. Besides connecting families and schools, the free fair will celebrate learning with face painting, a photo booth, a DJ, balloon twisting, and sweet and salty snacks.

Hosted by the Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families in partnership with the National School Choice Awareness Foundation, organizers say their aim is to celebrate education in the Gem State and support families in exploring all the options available to them.

Families can learn more and register for the free event at idahoschoolfair.com.

The Boise school fair is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families.

Also marking the Week in Boise, 8th and Main will light up in School Choice Week's official red and yellow colors during the Week.

The Wahooz Family Fun Zone is located at 1385 S. Blue Marlin Ln. in Meridian. Head to the Galaxy Event Center for the fair's fun.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week