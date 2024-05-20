FUNBOX® the World's Biggest Bounce Park® is Returning to Connecticut

The Wait Is Over! The Giant Family-Friendly Bounce Park Opens Its Doors Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend

MILFORD, Conn., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FUNBOX® the World's Biggest Bounce Park® is finally making its long-awaited return to the east coast, bringing the ultimate outdoor adventure to Connecticut. FUNBOX Milford attracted families from across the state last year, selling out weekly and landing on FOX 61's " Summer Bucket List ," named one of the top 5 places to visit in New England.

Open for a limited time, don't miss your chance to visit the ultimate family destination opening its doors at The Connecticut Post Mall on Friday May 24th through Labor Day.

FUNBOX is a 25,000-sq.-ft., inflatable playground filled with 10 play zones, including Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, Gumball's Gallop, and a giant obstacle course big enough for the whole family.

For opening weekend only, tickets start at $15. Starting Monday May 27th, general admission starts at $22 for approximately 90-minute jumping sessions, and all guests must have a paid general admission ticket. FUNBOX and Madre LOVE are honored to welcome veterans with free admission on Memorial Day. Please present your US Military ID when checking in and thank you for keeping our families safe.

The company's founder, Antonio Nieves, is a former foster youth whose passion is to advocate for children who are aging out of the foster care system. As a result, every FUNBOX location is committed to giving back to the community with Milford proudly supporting Connecticut Alliance of Foster & Adoptive Families (CAFAF), an organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of foster, adoptive and relative caregivers by providing support, training, and advocacy.

By coming to the World's Biggest Bounce Park, families will not only create lasting memories, but will be making a difference in the lives of children and teenagers who need it the most.

"Connecticut Alliance of Foster and Adoptive Families (CAFAF) does all it can to support all members of our foster, adoptive and kinship families. We have a special place in our heart for teens and youth experiencing foster care, and are committed to conducting and arranging fun and empowering activities for our teens and youth," said Margaret M. Doherty, Executive Director, Connecticut Alliance of Foster & Adoptive Families.

"CAFAF is delighted to be selected once again by FUNBOX CT to be its community partner in promoting and empowering our youth! Thank you, FUNBOX CT!"

FUNBOX is overjoyed to bring the World's Biggest Bounce Park back to Milford and is excited to support CAFAF.

"We couldn't have asked for a better partner than CAFAF. Together, we're able to bring families together, raise funds and awareness towards the countless foster youth in need of our support, and do it all while having a blast. We are thrilled to be returning to Milford and look forward to bringing the fun like never before!" Said Erin Sloan, Co-Owner and Franchisee of Funbox Milford.

"We are thrilled that FUNBOX is returning to Connecticut Post Mall. We love bringing family-friendly experiences to the community, and couldn't be more excited to welcome this incredible attraction back to Milford," said Ken Sterba, General Manager of Connecticut Post Mall.

The hours of operation are Tuesday to Sunday from 10:30am to 6:00pm. Due to popular demand, FUNBOX is excited to offer Twilight Hours, adding an evening session from 6:00pm-7:30pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, to offer a safe space to enjoy the fun, FUNBOX will proudly be hosting Quiet Hours for special needs children and/or anyone who may require less stimulation. Quiet Hours will take place every Wednesday from 9am-10:15am. During quiet hours, attendance will be capped at fifty, and music will be played at minimal volume.

Toddlers from ages 0-2 and seniors over 65 years are free when accompanied by a ticketed customer. It is recommended to purchase tickets online in advance to guarantee entry; any unused or unscanned tickets are honored within 30 days of the original ticket date. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult, and the adult must remain at FUNBOX while their children are inside the inflatables.

For more information, visit the FUNBOX website at www.funbox.com/Milford or follow them on social media @BounceCT and @Funbox. Come and join the fun, and bounce with us at the World's Biggest Bounce Park!

Location:

Connecticut Post Mall

1201 Boston Post Road

Milford, Connecticut 06460

Connecticut Post Mall

Contact Information:

Erin Sloan

Franchisee

[email protected]

626-705-1480

Deeana Betsamo

Publicist

Dana Lewis Public Relations

[email protected]

818-571-1404

