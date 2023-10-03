The World's Biggest Bounce Park® Announces its first Opening in San Bernardino County

News provided by

FUNBOX

03 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

FUNBOX® is coming to Ontario Mills and pledges a portion of proceeds from opening weekend to Village of Hope Maui to support foster youth affected by the deadly wildfires

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FUNBOX®, the ultimate outdoor destination for family fun and entertainment, is coming to San Bernardino County for the first time ever with its grand opening at Ontario Mills Shopping and Outlet Mall on Friday October 6, 2023. 

FUNBOX is a one-of-a-kind interactive and immersive family entertainment center which offers a 25,000-sq-ft., an inflatable playground and 10 additional play zones which include Tumble Temple, and Gumball's Gallop, and a giant obstacle course.

The World's Biggest Bounce Park® will be open at Ontario Mills Mall for a special limited time, closing its doors on November 12.

The company's founder, Antonio Nieves, is a former foster youth whose passion is to advocate for children who are aging out of the foster care system. As a result, every FUNBOX location is committed to giving back to the community with FUNBOX Ontario proudly supporting the Village of Hope Maui, by donating a portion of the proceeds from opening weekend to the organization in the hope to offer some relief after the devastating wildfires. Village of Hope Maui is a 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to support the foster community of Maui County through community engagement and events, Journey Bags filled with essentials for kids in or coming into foster care, and by meeting the needs of foster children and those involved with caring for them.

FUNBOX is thrilled to bring the World's Biggest Bounce Park to Ontario and is excited to support Village of Hope Maui. "We believe that every child deserves a happy childhood, and we're committed to doing our part to make that a reality," said Antonio Nieves, founder of FUNBOX.

"Maui is really struggling right now, and we are so grateful for the amazing support of organizations like FUNBOX. Every little bit helps us heal and restore," said Tawnya Mathers, Director of Village of Hope Maui.

The hours of operation are Thursday and Friday from 1:30 pm to 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10:30am to 6 pm. Tickets start at $22 on Friday and $24 on Saturday/Sunday for approximately 90-minute jumping sessions, and all guests must have a paid general admission ticket. Toddlers from ages 0-2 and seniors over 65 years are free when accompanied by a ticketed customer.

For more information, visit FUNBOX website at www.funbox.com or follow them on social media. Come and join for a weekend of fun and make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

Location:
Ontario Mills
1 Mills Cir Ontario, CA 91764
www.simon.com/mall/ontario-mills 

Contact Information:
Erin Sloan
Franchisee [email protected]
626-705-1480

Deeana Betsamo
Publicist
Dana Lewis Public Relations
[email protected]
818-571-1404

SOURCE FUNBOX

More news releases in similar topics

