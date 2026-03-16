Function to Enable Members to Securely Connect with Microsoft Copilot Health, Expanding Personalized Health Across AI Tools

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Function announced it will enable its members the freedom to securely connect their data with Microsoft Copilot Health. This connector expands Function's growing portfolio of AI connectors and reflects its commitment to giving members control over how and when their health informs the AI tools they use every day.

More than 200 million people ask AI a health question each week, yet most responses rely on generalized population-level data. This connector allows members to securely connect their health data to Copilot Health so the AI can interpret health questions in the context of their individual biology – including lab test results and written reviews by clinicians.

Within Copilot Health, Function's connector enables a member to leverage a broader health picture, helping people better understand patterns, take action on their health and prepare for any necessary conversations with their doctors.

"AI is better with Function," said Jonathan Swerdlin, CEO and co-founder of Function. "Each day, thousands of Function members complete comprehensive lab testing and medical scans and securely use their results to personalize an AI chat. Once you experience AI with your own biological data, it's hard to go back to generic answers. This is the future."

Copilot Health is being introduced through a phased rollout, beginning with a limited testing group and the opening of a waitlist for an early community helping shape the experience.

To learn more about Function or become a member, visit www.functionhealth.com

To learn more about Microsoft Copilot Health, visit https://microsoft.ai/news/introducing-copilot-health/

ABOUT FUNCTION | Function is on a mission to enable everyone to live 100 healthy years. It is the first platform to make lab testing, advanced MRI and CT scans, and longitudinal health data accessible, understandable and actionable. Function's Medical Intelligence Lab™ (MI Lab™) is developing a continuous learning system designed to help people see, understand, and act on their biology in real time. Unlike the average annual physical, which measures roughly 26 biomarkers, Function members receive access to 160+ lab tests – including biannual testing – for just $365/year; these tests look into the heart, hormones, thyroid, liver, and kidneys, as well as potential heavy metal exposures, nutrient levels, inflammation, potential cancer signals, and more. Each member's lab results are integrated into an intelligent interface that offers the member a personalized view of their health to support powerfully informed decision-making. Function members can now also purchase access to an advanced MRI that uses FDA-cleared AI to enhance the image quality and that takes as little as 22 minutes, as well as access to an advanced CT scan – making potentially lifesaving advanced scans accessible to more people. The advanced MRI scans for signals of cancers, unruptured aneurysms, endometriosis, stroke, and more, while the CT scan can search for signals of lung cancer, plaque in the heart, and other serious health conditions. Function is redefining what it means to take control of your health.

SOURCE Function Health