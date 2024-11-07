Function Health Expands Nationwide with Roll Out into New York and New Jersey

Amidst the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, Function Health's rollout provides millions more Americans access to full-body preventative lab testing that has the potential to reshape our health

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Function Health , a revolutionary health management platform empowering people to live 100 healthy years, today announced its expansion into New York and New Jersey, making it available to millions more Americans across the U.S. More than 73 percent of Americans felt let down by the current healthcare system in 2023, and by 2030, 170 million will suffer from at least one chronic illness. For too long, the system has relied on outdated processes, prioritizing profits over people. Most patients visit their primary care doctor only for routine check-ups or reactively when symptoms arise. Even though over 70 percent of medical decisions are based on lab results, a standard annual physical examines just 19 biomarkers and often leaves critical health information unexplored. This gap has fueled rising chronic disease rates, escalating cancers, and misdiagnoses in an overburdened healthcare system.

Function Health is changing this narrative by removing the barriers to comprehensive lab testing. For a single yearly fee of $499, Function offers access to over 100 lab tests including heart, thyroid, autoimmunity, testosterone, metabolic, nutrients, and more. It is shifting the focus from reactive to proactive health management and making it easier to own your health with actionable insights and recommendations from the world's top doctors.

"The research is clear: early detection and prevention are key to reducing the burden of chronic disease," said Function Health co-founder & Chief Medical Officer Mark Hyman, MD. "Function is built on this principle, offering access to tools that go beyond standard check-ups with data insights that empower people to stay healthier, longer. By broadening access to comprehensive lab testing, we're not just managing symptoms—we're working to prevent illness at its core."

Since its beta release in April 2023, Function Health has become the fastest-growing health platform in America, with nearly 100,000 paying members and a waitlist of over 400,000 people. It has also recently established strategic partnerships with other industry leaders such as fitness company Equinox, integrating its platform with a robust network of trainers to enhance the fitness experience, and behavioral health tech company Thrive Global, launching a new health benefit for employees designed to improve workplace productivity.

"People are ready for a way to take control of their health—one that unlocks their own data and empowers them to take action accordingly," said Function Health co-founder & CEO Jonathan Swerdlin. "Expanding into New York and New Jersey makes our platform accessible across the continental US. Everyone, everywhere deserves to own their health. As a Northeast native, I know those in New York and New Jersey appreciate a direct, transparent, and convenient approach to healthcare that was previously not possible."

What sets Function Health apart is its user-focused platform that prioritizes transparency and empowerment. Members can securely access their results through the Function Health app, enabling them to monitor changes over time and identify trends in their health data. The app provides comprehensive insights, including personalized health metrics, test results, and actionable recommendations tailored to individual needs. Users can explore various health assessments, such as metabolic health, hormonal balance, and nutritional status, all designed to inform their lifestyle choices.

Additionally, Function Health offers access to tests that cater to diverse goals, whether it's weight management, enhanced performance, or improved overall health. By fostering a culture of self-management, Function Health empowers users to make informed lifestyle decisions, ultimately redefining industry standards and promoting a proactive approach to full-body health.

Function is the first health platform to include 100+ lab tests, helping individuals understand their whole body—from heart and hormones to thyroid, nutrients, toxins, autoimmunity, immunity, and beyond. Unlike traditional testing, which is often costly, inaccessible, and done reactively, Function offers these 100+ lab tests along with detailed and actionable insights from the world's top doctors at just $499 per year, with no hidden costs, surprise bills, or insurance involved. This is five times more lab testing than a typical physical, which averages 19 labs tests and may miss critical aspects of your health. All results and insights are continuously tracked and securely stored in Function's platform, allowing individuals to uncover trends and watch health transformations over time. Since launching in beta in mid-2023, Function has amassed nearly 100,000 members, and over 400,000 people have joined the waitlist

