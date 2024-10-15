Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market to Grow by USD 736.5 Million (2024-2028) as Demand for Finishing Chemicals Rises, with AI Powering Market Evolution- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market size is estimated to grow by USD 736.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 3.77% during the forecast period. Growing demand for textile finishing chemicals is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing use of nanotechnology in textiles. However, toxicity of chemicals used in functional textile finishing agents poses a challenge - Key market players include Archroma Management GmbH, BASF SE, Biotex Malaysia, CHT Germany GmbH, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Kemin Industries Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nicca Chemical Co. Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Organic Dyes and Pigments, Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Rudolf GmbH, Stockmeier Holding GmbH, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The textile industry is witnessing significant advancements with the integration of nanotechnology, leading to the development of functional textile finishing agents. DuPont, a leading global chemical company, is at the forefront of this innovation, leveraging its expertise to create nanofiber-based textile solutions. These advanced finishing agents offer enhanced performance, functionality, and sustainability. For instance, zinc oxide nanoparticles and plasma layers are used in swimsuits to provide excellent water repellency and quick-drying properties. Silver nanoparticles are added to fabrics for antimicrobial properties, preventing odor in clothing. Carbon nanotubes offer flame-retardant properties and high electrical conductivity. Silicon dioxide nanoparticles enhance abrasion resistance, while titanium dioxide nanoparticles protect textiles from UV radiation and shield wearers from sunburn. The use of these nanotechnology-based finishing agents in smart textiles is driving the growth of the global market for functional textile finishing agents.

The Functional Textile Finishing Agents market is thriving, driven by the growing demand for textiles with enhanced chemical and physical properties. Key trends include Antimicrobial and Flame Retardancy agents for Health and Safety in Apparel Industry, Home Textiles, and Technical Textiles. Water Repellency and Wrinkle Resistance agents boost Comfort, while UV Protection and Durability ensure Performance Enhancement. Eco-friendly and Sustainable Solutions are in focus due to Environmental Responsibility and Stricter Regulations. Innovative solutions offer Moisture-Wicking, Bedding, Upholstery, Curtains, and Flame Retardant Agents for various industries like Outdoor Apparel, Healthcare, Aerospace, and more. Chemical applications include Gas filtration, Airconditioning, and Ventilation. Functional textiles with Chemical and Physical properties offer superior performance and meet diverse industry needs.

Market Challenges

Functional textile finishing agents play a crucial role in enhancing the performance and durability of textiles. However, the use of synthetic chemicals in these agents poses health concerns due to their toxicity. For instance, phenol-formaldehyde condensates and dimethylol urea, commonly used for wrinkle-free finishing, emit toxic urea-formaldehyde, causing allergies, skin irritation, and respiratory issues. Formaldehyde, used for stain resistance and waterproofing, affects the liver, thyroid, and reproductive systems, and impairs brain development. Moreover, flame retardants like polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) can hinder liver and thyroid functioning and impair brain development. Chlorinated solvents, used for dirt and oil-repellent properties, can affect the central nervous system. Perfluorinates, used for waterproofing and crease resistance, impact the immune system and thyroid functioning due to their low degradability. These toxic chemicals come into prolonged contact with the skin, increasing the risk of absorption and potential health hazards. The global functional textile finishing agents market growth may be hampered due to the increasing awareness and regulations against the use of toxic chemicals in textiles. It is essential for manufacturers to explore eco-friendly and non-toxic alternatives to mitigate these health concerns.

The Functional Textile Finishing Agents market faces several challenges in the surface modification process to enhance fabric performance properties. Adhesion and optical appearance are key concerns, requiring effective finishing agents for flame-resistant, soil release, crease-resistant, and other specialty finishes. Environmental guidelines, water shortages, and toxic fabric chemicals demand product sustainability. Performance finishing and fabric versatility are essential for multinational producers, driving innovation in nano-coatings, enzyme immobilization, and encapsulation. Protective garments, smart textiles, and interactive clothing require advanced finishing technologies. Textile chemical production poses challenges for anti-microbial and flame-retardant fabrics, stain resistance, and durable water repellents. Mechanical strength, health and hygiene, and sportswear applications further expand the market scope.

Segment Overview

This functional textile finishing agents market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Repellent and release

1.2 Flame retardant

1.3 Antimicrobial and antibacterial

1.4 Temperature regulation

1.5 Durable press and others Type 2.1 Synthetic

2.2 Natural Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Repellent and release- The repellent and release segment is a significant market shareholder in the global functional textile finishing agents industry. Different types of repellent and release finishing agents, including water and oil repellents, mosquito repellents, and dirt-repellents, are widely used in textile production. Water and oil repellents are topical finishing agents that protect fabrics from water, oil, and soil. They create a hydrophobic and oleophobic barrier on fabric fibers, preventing water and oil from spreading. Repellent and release agents also provide easy-to-clean or self-cleaning properties to fabrics, enabling stains and contaminants to be easily removed even after multiple wash cycles. Polysiloxanes and fluorochemicals are common finishing agents used to enhance fabric softness, crease resistance, and water repellence. Soil repellents are employed to reduce soil absorption into fabrics, while soil release agents make fabrics hydrophilic, enhancing their ability to absorb water and facilitating easy stain removal. The rising demand for apparel goods with stain, water, and oil resistance is driving the growth of repellent and release textile finishing agents in the global market.

Research Analysis

Functional textile finishing agents are chemical substances used to enhance the performance and properties of textiles. These agents provide various functionalities such as antimicrobial, flame retardancy, water repellency, wrinkle resistance, UV protection, durability, comfort, and health and safety. The apparel industry and home textiles have significantly benefited from functional textiles, which offer textiles with functions that go beyond traditional fabrics. These functions include water resistance, UV light resistance, chemical resistance, and surface modification. Functional finishing agents can be applied through various processes, including water-soluble polysiloxane and surface modification. They improve fabric performance properties such as adhesion, optical appearance, hydrophilicity, and fabric durability. Antimicrobial properties and anti-inflammatory substances are also essential functionalities offered by these agents, ensuring textiles remain hygienic and safe for use. Overall, functional textile finishing agents play a crucial role in enhancing the functionality and value of textiles.

Market Research Overview

Functional textile finishing agents refer to chemicals applied to textiles during the finishing process to enhance their performance and properties. These agents include antimicrobial, flame retardancy, water repellency, wrinkle resistance, UV protection, durability, comfort, and health and safety enhancers. The textile industry, including apparel, home textiles, technical textiles, and others, uses these agents to create functional textiles with specialized chemical and physical properties. Functional textiles come in various forms, such as moisture-wicking, bedding, upholstery, curtains, and protective garments. Flame retardant agents prevent fabric from igniting, while antimicrobial agents inhibit bacterial growth. UV protection agents shield textiles from harmful sunlight, and durability agents increase the lifespan of textiles. Functional finishing agents also include eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, such as ecofriendly reagents, natural textiles, and synthetic textiles. Innovative solutions like nano-coatings, enzyme immobilization, and encapsulation offer advanced performance enhancement. Stricter regulations and environmental responsibility are driving the demand for sustainable and non-toxic finishing agents. Key properties of functional finishing agents include water resistance, UV light resistance, chemical resistance, flame resistance, odor resistance, antistatic, high-temperature resistance, waterproof, and gas filtration. Applications of functional finishing agents extend to various industries, including construction, aerospace, healthcare, and ecofriendly reagents for chlorine bleach, formaldehyde, and perfluorinated chemicals. The use of functional finishing agents is essential for creating high-performance textiles with superior fabric performance properties, such as adhesion, optical appearance, hydrophilicity, and surface modification process.

SOURCE Technavio