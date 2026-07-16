Functionize Launches Studio, A Quality Platform Whose Adversarial Agents Prove Software Works as Intended

Studio Builds, Runs, and Repairs Tests To Provide an Independent Check for Software Built at Agent Speed

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Functionize, the agent-native software testing platform, today launched Functionize Studio, the agentic quality platform that acts as broken code's greatest adversary. Studio's agents are built to prove software does what it should. Studio builds its own tests against the live application, runs them across browsers in parallel, and repairs them on its own as the app changes. It closes the gap between how fast code is written and how fast it can be verified. It tests everything an enterprise runs on, from bespoke applications built in house to the platforms the business depends on, including Salesforce, Workday, ServiceNow, and SAP.

For decades, software has grown more complex faster than testing could keep up with. Coding agents have exasperated the problem by making software dramatically faster and cheaper to build than any quality process was designed to verify. Organizations now face an old problem with new urgency: modernizing quality control before poor code in production costs them revenue and customer trust. Studio was built to end the imbalance: a coding agent's equal, independent of the code it reviews, that works under the mandate of proving the quality, safety and assurance of each release.

"Autonomous agents are increasingly writing most of the software the world runs on. The dependency and inherent risks are real, and permanent," said Tamas Cser, CEO of Functionize. "Verifying that code is now one of the defining challenges for enterprises. The future of validation is agentic, but it requires an agent with an opposing objective to the coding agents, equal in capability and guided by human oversight. Studio is that agent."

The models, the data layer, and the execution engine are Functionize's own, built for testing and trained on petabytes of real enterprise application data. Studio reads what the application does by watching it run, not by reading the code. And execution is deterministic: the same test gives the same result, every time, so teams can tell a real regression from noise. The result is accuracy and trust that keep pace with everything AI now produces. Testing starts with describing what needs checking, in plain language, and Studio builds the coverage, heals it as the application changes, and returns a verdict on every release.

While Functionize is already running enterprise-scale testing forFortune 500 companies, Studio introduces a chat-first interface to the platform, giving teams direct control over the agents doing the work and full visibility into how quality is being proven. Honeywell, an early design partner, runs millions of agents on Functionize, with well over 50,000 tests executing through its pipelines. Verification at that scale is only possible through the use of agents.

Studio is available today for Individual (Free, Pro and Max), Team (Growth and Scale) and Enterprise plans. Full details at functionize.com/pricing.

About Functionize

Functionize is an agent-native software testing platform. Global enterprises including GE Healthcare, McAfee, Markel, Geico and Alight rely on Functionize to build, run, and repair tests at scale, and to prove every release works as intended. As software gets easier to produce, quality is the distance between what a team intended and what actually reached their customers. Functionize aims to close it, on every release, for every team. Learn more at https://www.functionize.com/.

Media Contact Danielle Dougan PR for Functionize

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SOURCE Functionize, Inc