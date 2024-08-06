Fundstrat Capital LLC together with Tidal Global Financial Files Preliminary Prospectus for The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Global Advisors, a leading independent research firm, with clients spanning more than 24 countries, announced today that their affiliate, Fundstrat Capital LLC, has been named as the Sub-Advisor to Tidal Financial Group, in a preliminary prospectus filed on 7/29/2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"This is an exciting milestone for Fundstrat as we continue to expand our capabilities for our clients and stakeholders," said Thomas J Lee, Co-Founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors. "We are excited to provide our clients with additional options to access our Granny Shot investment process," said John Bai, Tom's partner and Co-Founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, A COPY OF WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED FROM www.grannyshots.com. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.

INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS SUBJECT TO COMPLETION OR AMENDMENT. A REGISTRATION STATEMENT RELATING TO THESE SECURITIES HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION BUT HAS NOT YET BECOME EFFECTIVE. THESE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE SOLD NOR MAY OFFERS TO BUY BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO THE TIME THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT BECOMES EFFECTIVE. THIS COMMUNICATION SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THESE SECURITIES IN ANY STATE IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH STATE.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not related to Tidal or Fundstrat.

For More Information, Contact:

STEVEN QUINN | MANAGING DIRECTOR

[email protected] | 212-293-7136

Media Inquiries:

CARRIE PRESLEY | MEDIA

[email protected]

SOURCE Fundstrat Capital