Fundstrat Capital LLC together with Tidal Global Financial Files Preliminary Prospectus for The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF

Aug 06, 2024, 16:10 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Global Advisors, a leading independent research firm, with clients spanning more than 24 countries, announced today that their affiliate, Fundstrat Capital LLC, has been named as the Sub-Advisor to Tidal Financial Group, in a preliminary prospectus filed on 7/29/2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"This is an exciting milestone for Fundstrat as we continue to expand our capabilities for our clients and stakeholders," said Thomas J Lee, Co-Founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors. "We are excited to provide our clients with additional options to access our Granny Shot investment process," said John Bai, Tom's partner and Co-Founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors.
|
BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, A COPY OF WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED FROM www.grannyshots.com. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.
Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.
Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not related to Tidal or Fundstrat.
For More Information, Contact:
STEVEN QUINN | MANAGING DIRECTOR
[email protected] | 212-293-7136
Media Inquiries:
CARRIE PRESLEY | MEDIA
[email protected]
SOURCE Fundstrat Capital
Share this article