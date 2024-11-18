Fundstrat Granny Shots ETF (GRNY) Tops Flows in First Week Among 2024 Domestic and Sector Equity ETFs

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fundstrat Granny Shots ETF (GRNY) ranked number one in net inflows among all active domestic and sector equity ETFs launched in 2024 in its first week of trading (Source: Bloomberg).

The ETF employs a thematic strategy, selecting stocks based on both short-term trends like style tilt and seasonality, and long-term themes such as millennials, energy/cybersecurity, and easing financial conditions. Stocks that align with at least two of these themes are included in the portfolio.

For additional information about the Fundstrat Granny Shots ETF, please visit grannyshots.com or email [email protected].

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The principal risks of investing in the Fund are summarized below. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund's net asset value per share ("NAV"), trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its investment objective. For more information about the risks of investing in the Fund, see the section in the Fund's Prospectus titled "Additional Information About the Fund-Principal Risks of Investing in the Fund."

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers.

Models and Data Risk. The composition of the Fund's portfolio is heavily dependent on investment models developed by the Sub-Adviser as well as information and data supplied by third parties ("Models and Data"). When Models and Data prove to be incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities from the Fund's portfolio that would have been excluded or included had the Models and Data been correct and complete.

Operational Risk. The Fund is subject to risks arising from various operational factors, including, but not limited to, human error, processing and communication errors of the Fund's service providers, counter parties or other third-parties, failed or inadequate processes and technology or systems failures. The Fund relies on third-parties for a range of services, including custody.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not related to Tidal or Fundstrat.

SOURCE Fundstrat Capital