OLYMPIA, Wash., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading mushroom supplement manufacturer Fungi Perfecti, committed to transparency, sustainability, and corporate responsibility, is now a Certified B Corporation™.

As a B Corporation™, Fungi Perfecti - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is now part of a global community of businesses mutually committed to positive action. B Corp is a certification designated by B Lab , a nonprofit network with the goal of making businesses worldwide a collective force for good™.

Fungi Perfecti, LLC is a Certified B Corporation™! Tweet this Fungi Perfecti, LLC - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - takes the next step in their commitment to transparency, sustainability, and corporate responsibility by becoming a Certified B Corporation™.

Certified B Corporations™ are companies that have met high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. These companies undergo a rigorous process in which B Lab™ evaluators use the B Impact Assessment™ that focuses on 5 categories: Environment, Governance, Community, Workers, and Customers. In order to qualify as a Certified B Corporation™, an organization must receive a minimum combined total score of 80. The median score for most businesses is 50.9. Fungi Perfecti is proud to report that they scored 83.5 !

In order to achieve B Corp™ certification, a company must:

Demonstrate high social and environmental performance.

Make a legal commitment by changing their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders.

by changing their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders. Exhibit transparency by allowing information to be publicly available on their B Corp™ profile.

One important aspect measured in the process is the impact a company has on the local communities in which it operates, including the environmental and social impact. B Corporations must demonstrate a commitment to maintaining both a low environmental impact and a positive community impact, including creating a regenerative economy by offering high-quality jobs with a demonstrated commitment to equity, inclusivity, and corporate responsibility.

Regarding this new designation, Paul Stamets, member, founder, and Chief Science Officer at Fungi Perfecti, said:

Becoming a B Corporation is a natural next step on our journey towards making a positive impact on this world we all share. This incredible network of businesses, collectively committed to improving their local economies, communities, and environments, will have a global synergistic impact as every improvement we make individually begins to culminate in what will be major, impactful change worldwide. We are proud to be part of this community and to continue our journey towards a more sustainable and equitable future for us all.

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements and drink mixes. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from water filtration (mycofiltration) and ecological rehabilitation (mycoremediation), to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense Mushrooms supplements line.* Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet.* Fungi Perfecti is a Certified B Corporation and is third-party designated as Climate Positive, offsetting 110% of their carbon emissions. Follow them on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Fungi Perfecti, LLC