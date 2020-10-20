Funny-Themed Halloween Costumes Are Officially The Most Attractive, According to Dating.com's Latest Survey

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This spooky season, Dating.com, part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, is revealing new insights which once-and-for-all reveal the costume categories that are the most and least effective when winning over your Halloween boo!

Before planning this year's virtual Halloween festivities and your matching outfit, consider the following standout findings from Dating.com's latest survey:

Nearly 70% respondents deem funny costumes as the most attractive costume category.

Cute costumes ranked second highest (18%), followed by scary costumes (13%).

Two in ten online daters have a costume picture displayed on their dating profile.

Nearly half of respondents (48%) declare Halloween as their favorite holiday for meeting new people, given its casual nature.

When asked which costume category is specifically the least attractive, political costumes by far came out on top, backed by more than half of both men (68%) and women surveyed (52%).

"Halloween is an important holiday for singles looking to meet new people in a more casual setting," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com. "This year is no different, other than the virtual and socially-distanced celebration formats required to safely partake in its festivities. It's important to us to pinpoint what works and what doesn't to make the search for love as effective as possible, right down the details of common costume pitfalls."

And if you decide to spend the spookiest day of the year on a first date, the online dating giant has prepared the following tips for you to follow to increase your chances of finding a lasting connection:

Choose a costume that best reflects your personality: A Halloween first date can help establish a very clear first impression, based on what your costume says about your personality alone. Pick something that reflects your interests and your date will begin to get a sense of who you are right away. And if you're stuck, go with something funny – you'll be bound to catch their eye!

Find out what local, outdoor attractions are available in your area: Nothing is more romantic than a seasonal date, even if it's during spooky season! Research any local pumpkin patches, corn mazes or haunted hayrides in your area for an outdoor, socially distant and perfectly-themed safe Halloween first date!

Throw a virtual Halloween party: If you can't spend Halloween in-person with your date this year, get a group of friends and your potential new boo together for a virtual gathering! Throw on a costume and see how your new flame fits in with your core group – this will reveal how compatible you really are in a casual setting early on.

To join Dating.com's extensive, international network of singles and find that special someone ahead of the spookiest day of the year, please visit www.dating.com.

