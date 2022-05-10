Furfural Market Size Worth $923.89 Million by 2030 at CAGR of 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global furfural market size is expected to reach USD 923.89 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to the developments of novel derivatives, such as THF, by key manufacturers, resulting in the expansion of the application segment. In addition, favorable regulations concerning the inclusion of bio-based products in several end-use industries are penetrating the demand for organic chemicals across several industries, thus triggering market growth. Technological advancements in the manufacturing process of furfural are estimated to considerably surge the production yield from key raw materials, thus achieving economies of scale.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The Chinese batch process segment dominated the market in 2021. This process is majorly used in China , which is the largest manufacturer across the globe.

, which is the largest manufacturer across the globe. The global market is fragmented as the number of companies within furfural business operating in China is relatively high.

is relatively high. A rise in the consumption of solvents from several end-use industries including refining, agriculture, chemical manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals is driving the market toward high yield production and the expansion of this application segment.

Increasing demand for furfuryl alcohol from the foundry industries of Europe and North America has increased the focus of the companies on producing furfuryl alcohol using furfural manufactured in their facilities, thus integrating forward and lowering operational costs.

and has increased the focus of the companies on producing furfuryl alcohol using furfural manufactured in their facilities, thus integrating forward and lowering operational costs. In 2021, refineries emerged as the dominant end-use segment due to high product demand as a solvent in petroleum refining, specialist adhesives, and lubricants.

Companies in this industry are focusing on sustainability. For instance, Lenzing uses a biorefinery process that ensures full utilization of natural wood.

The production of biorefinery products like furfural helps increase the total yield from wood, thus, creating additional environmental and economic value.

Read 110-page market research report, "Furfural Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Process (Quaker Batch Process, Chinese Batch Process), By Raw Material (Corncob, Sugarcane Bagasse), By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Furfural Market Growth & Trends

Key manufacturers in the market are using novel cost-effective processes to increase product yield along with more efficient utilization of key resources. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market growth. Disruption in the supply chain and logistic facility impacted the furfural production. Fluctuating prices of raw materials, such as corncob, along with the lack of penetration of furfural in the developed countries of Europe and North America have hampered the growth. However, the usage of furfural as a raw material for biofuel can be viewed as a growth opportunity.

In addition, rising demand from the manufacturers of industrial chemicals and metal casting is projected to fuel market growth. The market is moderately fragmented with small-scale Chinese manufacturers acquiring the majority share. The market is stable, with the majority of the production and consumption taking place in China. Key players across the globe source raw materials that are available in the domestic area as a strategy to reduce operational costs. The inclination of manufacturers towards increasing their production capacity and expansion of manufacturing units is estimated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Furfural Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global furfural market on the basis of process, raw material, end-use, and region:

Furfural Market - Process Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Thousands, 2017 - 2030)

Quacker Batch Process

Chinese Batch Process

Rosenlew Continuous Process

Others

Furfural Market - Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Thousands, 2017 - 2030)

Corncob

Sugarcane Bagasse

Sunflower Hull

Rice Husk

Others

Furfural Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Thousands, 2017 - 2030)

Furfuryl Alcohol

Solvent

Intermediate

Others

Furfural End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Thousands, 2017 - 2030)

Agriculture

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Refineries

Others

Furfural Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Thousands, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Turkey

List of Key Players of Furfural Market

Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty.) Ltd.

Central Romana Corporation

TransFurans Chemicals bvba

Pennakem, LLC

Hebeichem

Silvateam S.p.a

Lenzing Ag

Linzi Organic Chemical Inc. Ltd.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Chondroitin Sulfate Market - The global chondroitin sulfate market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 3.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing prevalence of arthritis, thus leading to increasing demand for effective joint health supplements, especially among the geriatric and obese population is anticipated to trigger the product demand in the near future.

The global chondroitin sulfate market size is anticipated to reach by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 3.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing prevalence of arthritis, thus leading to increasing demand for effective joint health supplements, especially among the geriatric and obese population is anticipated to trigger the product demand in the near future. Natural Extracts Market - The global natural extracts market size is expected to reach 18.95 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of natural products, coupled with the changing lifestyles and the growing consumer disposal income, is fueling the market growth.

- The global natural extracts market size is expected to reach 18.95 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of natural products, coupled with the changing lifestyles and the growing consumer disposal income, is fueling the market growth. Plastic To Fuel Market - The global plastic to fuel market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 29.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising concerns about the hazardous impact of plastic waste and the pollution created as a result are handled through plastic to fuel conversion to keep the environment safe and to produce petroleum products.

Browse through Grand View Research's Renewable Chemicals Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.