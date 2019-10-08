Furfural Market Worth $700 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Furfural Market by Raw Material (Sugarcane Bagasse, Corncob, Rice Husk and Others), Application (Derivatives (Furfural Alcohol and Other Derivatives), solvent) and Region (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe,Middle East and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Furfural Market size is estimated to grow from USD 551 million in 2019 and to USD 700 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The increasing usage of various derivatives of furfural in different industries and shift toward green chemicals are propelling the market.

Corncob is the largest raw material segment of the furfural market.

Corncob is extensively used as the raw material for furfural. This is mainly due to the high presence of xylose and pentosan, which are converted into furfural during the synthesis.

The derivatives application is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The derivatives application is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the high demand from various end-use industries. Furfuryl Alcohol (FA) is the major derivative, which consumes almost 80-85% of the furfural produced around the world.

APAC was the largest furfural market in 2018.

APAC led the overall furfural market in 2018. The main reason for the growth of the market in the region is China, which has 85% and 75% of global production and consumption of furfural, respectively. The demand is attributed to the growing foundry and pharmaceutical industries in China. In addition, Thailand has emerged as the second-largest producer and exporter of furfural in the region.

The leading players in the Furfural Market are Transfuran Chemicals (Belgium), Central Romana Corporation (Dominican Republic), Pennakem (US), Silvateam (Italy), Illovo Sugar (South Africa), Hongye Holding Group Corporation (China), KRBL(India), Lenzing (Austria), Tanin (Slovenia), and Shandong Crownchem Industries (China).

