Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Celebrate Successful Grand Opening in Littleton, Colorado

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row and Denver Mattress are pleased to announce the successful grand opening of their newest Front Range location in Littleton, Colorado! To mark the official launch of the new location, the company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the state-of-the-art storefront, which is located at 5779 S. Alkire Street at the intersection of C-470 & Bowles Ave. The store is also hosting a Grand Opening Weekend Event to celebrate the launch, with exclusive discounts and chances for customers to win exciting prizes.

The store opening was met with enthusiasm from the local community, with visitors eager to explore the expansive showroom and take advantage of the special promotions offered as part of their Grand Opening Weekend event.

Bill Smith, General Manager of Furniture Row, said, "We're thrilled to see such a positive response from the people of Littleton. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a shopping experience that combines variety, quality and value, and we couldn't be more proud of how the store turned out. The successful grand opening is just the beginning of our commitment to serving this vibrant community."

The new Littleton store features dedicated sections for living room, dining room, and bedroom furniture, as well as one of the largest Denver Mattress showrooms in the Denver area. This thoughtful layout allows customers to easily browse and envision how different pieces might look in their homes. Furniture Row invites the public to visit the new Littleton location and experience the wide selection of high-quality, affordable furniture and mattresses. Their knowledgeable staff is ready to assist customers in finding the perfect pieces to suit their style and budget.

About Furniture Row

Every Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing its customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices, and it is renowned for its friendly, knowledgeable sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high-quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

