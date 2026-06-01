Joybird Partner Studio Now Open at Furniture Row in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row is pleased to announce the arrival of Joybird furniture in its Charlotte store at 8215 Ikea Blvd., bringing the beloved, modern furniture brand to life for shoppers in the Charlotte area. Joybird is known for its customizable designs to suit a variety of aesthetics, quality craftsmanship, and its colorful fabric options in life-friendly materials. Now, Charlotte area customers can experience the brand firsthand before they buy.

"Joybird is a brand our customers have been following for years, and we wanted to give them the opportunity to truly experience it in person," said Bill Smith, General Manager of Furniture Row. "Being able to sit in the pieces, feel the fabrics, and experience the quality up close makes a real difference when you're making a decision about furniture for your home. We're excited to bring Joybird to Charlotte."

The Joybird Partner Studio at Furniture Row Charlotte features a hand-selected collection of the brand's best-selling, modern silhouettes, including sofas, sectionals, accent chairs, and occasional tables, available in over 40 color fabric combinations. Plus, the knowledgeable team is on-hand to help customers explore customization options as well as to work through configurations and space planning, allowing customers to feel confident in their purchases.

The Joybird Partner Studio adds yet another reason to make Furniture Row in Charlotte the first stop for home furnishing inspiration, complementing the store's already extensive selection of furniture and home decor across every style and price point. Shoppers are invited to visit, explore the new space, and discover how Joybird's customizable designs can bring a fresh, modern look to any room.

About Furniture Row

Furniture Row offers a vast range of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room in your home, all organized into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is dedicated to offering customers high-quality furnishings at unbeatable prices, and is renowned for its friendly, knowledgeable sales associates who are dedicated to helping you create the home of your dreams. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com.

About Joybird

Founded on the idea that people should never have to settle, but rather, be given the freedom to be boldly original in their spaces, Joybird empowers customers to bring their personal style home with furniture that is customizable, handcrafted, sustainable, and upholstered in just about any color imaginable. Revolutionizing the way you buy furniture with their digital, physical and virtual shopping experiences, Joybird prides itself on its ability to meet the demands and unique tastes of customers while providing a high-quality product that will be enjoyed for years to come. Joybird is a subsidiary of global furniture retailer and manufacturer La-Z-Boy Incorporated. To learn more, visit Joybird.com.

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SOURCE Furniture Row LLC