Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Unveil Newly Remodeled Store in Mansfield, Ohio

MANSFIELD, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row is excited to announce the Grand Reopening of its newly remodeled Furniture Row and Denver Mattress store in Mansfield, Ohio. Located at 2039 Walker Lake Rd, this beloved furniture store has undergone extensive renovations to improve the customer experience.

The primary goal of the remodel was to enhance the store's layout, creating a more customer-friendly environment and giving the interior a spacious, appealing, and contemporary feel. To achieve this, the Denver Mattress section has been relocated to its own dedicated area with an expanded showroom. The Furniture Row Living, Dining, and Bedroom sections have been thoughtfully arranged to provide a seamless shopping experience, allowing customers to view the store's extensive furniture offerings from any vantage point.

Bill Smith, General Manager of Furniture Row, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: "We're thrilled to unveil our newly remodeled store in Mansfield. Our team has worked diligently to create a shopping experience that combines variety, quality, and value. The renovated space reflects our commitment to exceptional customer service and showcases our wide selection of high-quality, affordable furniture and mattresses."

The remodel includes several key improvements, such as a restructured layout for easier navigation, state-of-the-art LED lighting fixtures, new flooring, and a modern interior aesthetic. Feature showcase areas have been added to highlight trending products, and the Denver Mattress showroom has been expanded to offer customers a wider selection of high-quality, factory-direct mattresses.

Furniture Row invites the public to visit the newly remodeled Mansfield location and explore the wide selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home. Their knowledgeable staff is ready to assist customers in creating the home of their dreams.

About Furniture Row

Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing its customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices and is renowned for its friendly, knowledgeable sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love.

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high-quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress: the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

