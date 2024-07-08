Furniture Row is Bringing a Brand-New Store to Nampa with a Spectacular Grand Opening Event!

NAMPA, Idaho, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location in Nampa, Idaho! The store, situated at 16740 North Marketplace Blvd., features both a Furniture Row and Denver Mattress showroom, offering a comprehensive selection of furniture and mattresses for every room in the home.

With one Furniture Row store already in Boise, the new Furniture Row in Nampa represents another step in the company's vision of bringing an unparalleled shopping experience to the Treasure Valley area. Customers will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of high-quality, designer-inspired furniture for living, dining, office, and bedroom spaces, all under one large roof. This one-stop shopping destination eliminates the need to visit multiple stores, saving time and effort for busy homeowners and interior design enthusiasts alike.

"We're beyond excited to be opening our newest store in the heart of the Nampa community," said Bill Smith, the General Manager of Furniture Row. "The interior showroom offers a modern, upscale design filled with some of our newest furniture and mattress collections, and, of course, customers can expect to find our legendary, no-pressure sales staff who can provide expert guidance as they explore our store. We believe in offering not just furniture, but solutions that transform houses into homes."

To celebrate the new location, Furniture Row is launching an exclusive Grand Opening event from July 8th to September 8th, 2024. During the event, the store will be offering special doorbuster sales pricing with hundreds off select items, and visitors to the store will be able to enter for a chance to win 1 of 3 exceptional prizes! The available prizes are: 1 new Purple mattress, 1 new TEMPUR-Pedic mattress, or customers could win 1 of 10 $1,000 cash gifts!

The new Furniture Row will operate Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

About Furniture Row

Every Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing their customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices, and they're renowned for their friendly, knowledgeable sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high-quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

