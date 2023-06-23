Furniture Row is Excited to Announce the Grand Reopening of their Evansville Location

EVANSVILLE, Ind., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row's Evansville location is all set to wow its customers during its Grand Reopening! Following its recent remodel, the store situated at 445 Circle Front Dr has a brand-new layout, a fresh new interior aesthetic, and is eager to offer an enhanced shopping experience for the Evansville community.

"We are thrilled to reveal the changes we've made to the Furniture Row and Denver Mattress in Evansville," said Bill Smith, the General Manager of Furniture Row. "We've completely restructured the layout of the store, and our design team has done some truly impressive work updating the space with an exciting new interior aesthetic. Our goal was to create a space that feels new, modern, and comfortable, and I'm confident that the people of Evansville will agree that we achieved this goal and then some."

The primary goal of the remodel was to change the layout of the building to make it easier for customers to shop for every room of their home, and to make the interior feel more open, attractive, and modern. To achieve this, the Denver Mattress part of the store was relocated from the middle of the building to its own designated end. Then, the Furniture Row Living, Dining, and Bedroom sections of the store were placed together in the now-open space in order to create a more convenient furniture shopping experience, and to provide customers with a full visual overlook of all the furniture in the store from wherever they're standing.

Once the new layout was established, the design team went to work updating the interior with a fresh new look which includes brand-new lighting fixtures, flooring, and an updated color scheme. To complete the project, a designer wall was added to the interior so that store merchandisers can better showcase featured products, and a beautiful mural of the city of Denver was installed along the outside of the Denver Mattress.

