Fusion Academy Expands to Warrington, Bringing Personalized Education to Greater Philadelphia

New campus delivers flexible, one-to-one learning tailored to each student's needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Academy, the fully accredited one-to-one school for grades 4-12 with more than 80 U.S. locations, today announced the opening of its newest campus in Warrington, Pennsylvania. The expansion strengthens Fusion's presence in the greater Philadelphia region and provides families with increased access to its highly individualized learning model.

With this launch, Fusion Academy continues its mission to meet students where they are, tailoring instruction to their individual strengths, interests, and learning styles. The decision to open a campus in Warrington was driven by both community demand and accessibility. The area's strong support for district funding helps make Fusion's programs available to more families, furthering the organization's commitment to expanding educational opportunity.

"Opening our Warrington campus represents an exciting step forward in expanding access to personalized education," said Brad Lively, CEO of Fusion Academy. "We've seen tremendous success at our Ardmore and Malvern campuses, and we're confident that the Warrington community will benefit from the same student-centered approach that empowers young people to reach their full potential."

The Warrington campus began 2026 with 21 enrolled students and a growing team of educators. Initially staffed with six teachers, the campus has already expanded by hiring three additional faculty members, reflecting strong early demand. Fusion's hallmark one-to-one classroom model allows teachers to customize every lesson in real time, ensuring each student receives the support and challenge they need to succeed.

"Our goal is to create a learning environment where every student feels seen, supported, and inspired," said Lynna Martinez-Khalian, Chief Academic Officer. "The early enthusiasm we've seen in Warrington speaks to the need for flexible, personalized education options that can truly adapt to each learner."

Located in the vibrant Shops at Valley Square, the Warrington campus offers a dynamic and accessible environment where students can thrive academically and socially. The center's mix of retail, dining, and community experiences creates a welcoming setting that complements Fusion's unique educational approach.

"We're thrilled to be part of the Warrington community," said Doug Albright-Pierce, Head of School for the Warrington campus. "From our location in the Shops at Valley Square to the incredible students and families we've already welcomed, everything about this campus reflects connection and possibility."

Fusion Academy operates campuses nationwide, offering middle and high school students a fully accredited, personalized alternative to traditional education. The Warrington campus marks another milestone in the organization's continued growth and dedication to reimagining what school can be.

To learn more about Fusion Academy Warrington, visit https://www.fusionacademy.com/campuses/warrington/.

About Fusion Academy

Fusion Academy is the world's most personalized private upper elementary, middle and high school, with one-to-one classes that match a student's pace and preferences, so they can learn better, dive deeper and never get left behind. To learn more about Fusion Academy, please visit https://www.fusionacademy.com/.

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SOURCE Fusion Education Group