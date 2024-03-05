Fusion Academy Set to Open First Broward County Location

The Unparalleled and Personalized School Will Open in Mid-June in Pembroke Pines to Serve Broward County Students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Academy , the world's most personalized school with one-to-one classes to match students' pace and preference, continues its expansion in Florida with its fourth location in the state and first in Broward County. Located at 880 Southwest 145th Ave., Suite 100 , the new school is set to open June 10 with a grand opening event slated later in the season.

"We're thrilled to bring Fusion's personalized education model to Pembroke Pines! The first in the county, fourth in the state and 81st in the country, there's a lot to be excited about with this location," said LaTasha Golden, head of school at Pembroke Pines. "Personalization is at the core of what we do, and we incorporate that personalized approach for each student."

The Pembroke Pines location will include the following amenities: 20 individual 1:1 classrooms, spaces dedicated to Art, Science, Music, group learning and activities, and designated Social and Silent Homework Cafés. Paired with teachers who are experts in their subject matter and passionate about the areas they teach, students can expect a unique approach to learning new subjects in a more personalized method.

Along with assisting local grade 6-12 students to reach their academic potential, Fusion Academy wants to restructure and balance a busy life schedule. Rather than attending school for 7.5 hours and roughly 1 hour of homework after school, Fusion wants to combine that time, so when students leave Fusion for the day, they have more time to excel in their passion areas and maintain a strong academic performance.

"Since the pandemic, many parents have attempted other education routes for their students outside of the traditional school system like homeschooling and tutors. At Fusion, we've been working to perfect the most optimal learning process for over three decades," said Lynna Martinez-Khalilian, senior vice president of education. "As we continue to expand, the further our model of personalized education reaches."

For more information about the new Pembroke Pines location or to learn more about Fusion Academy's philosophies toward personalized education, please call 754-223-1228 or visit our website .

About Fusion Academy

Fusion Academy is the world's most personalized private middle and high school, with 1-to-1 classes that match a student's pace and preferences, so they can learn better, dive deeper and never get left behind. To learn more about Fusion Academy, please visit https://www.fusionacademy.com/ .

