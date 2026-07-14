Fusion Academy Students Outpace National Peers by 40% in Math, 39% in Reading Growth

Spring 2026 MAP data offers new evidence that personalized 1-to-1 learning can drive stronger academic growth

ADA, Mich., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Academy, the fully accredited 1-to-1 private school for grades 4-12 with more than 80 campuses nationwide, today released its Spring 2026 academic growth data, showing students' math achievement scores grew 40%* more than their national peers, and reading achievement scores grew 39%* more, over the most recent school year.

The data, drawn from NWEA MAP Growth assessments administered across Fusion's national network, reflects the outcomes of the school's signature 1-to-1 instructional model, in which every class pairs one student with one teacher.

"When a student gets real-time feedback and mentorship in every single class, the pace of their learning changes," said Lynna Martinez-Khalilian, Chief Academic Officer at Fusion Academy. "These numbers reflect what we see every day on our campuses: students who've struggled to be successful in a traditional classroom finding their footing once the classroom is built around how they actually learn."

Fusion's personalized model allows teachers to adapt lessons in real time to each student's pace, learning needs, and interests, rather than teaching to the middle of a large classroom. The approach is designed for students with learning, social, or emotional differences, though Fusion serves a broad range of students seeking a more individualized academic experience.

"These results make a clear case for personalized education," said Bryan Lively, Chief Executive Officer of Fusion Academy. "When every class is built around one student, growth can happen faster, confidence can build sooner, and students can go further."

About Fusion Academy

Fusion Academy is the world's most personalized private upper elementary through high school, with 1-to-1 classes that match a student's pace and preferences, so they can learn better, dive deeper and never get left behind. To learn more about Fusion Academy, please visit https://www.fusionacademy.com/.

*Based on Fusion students' year-over-year average MAP growth rate compared to the average MAP growth rate of their national grade-matched peer group.

SOURCE Fusion Education Group