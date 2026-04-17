Fusion Announces Compassion in Care Scholarship Winners for 2026-2027 School Year

OMAHA, Neb., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion has selected recipients of the Compassion in Care Scholarship program for the 2026-2027 academic year. Ther scholarship aims to assist students pursuing a nursing or therapy career. This year's recipients will be awarded $2,500 and will have mentorship opportunities during their time in school.

Students Amelia Mazour and Heidi Smee are the recipients of Fusion's Compassion in Care Scholarship for 2026-2027.

The 2025-2026 recipients include Amelia Mazour, a University of Nebraska – Kearney student pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Heidi Smee, a University of Puget Sound student pursuing a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.

"I am honored and excited to receive this scholarship," said Mazour. "It means a lot to me knowing that Fusion Medical Staffing wants to invest in my education. I am truly grateful and so motivated to achieve my goals in the healthcare industry."

"I am sincerely grateful to have been selected as a recipient of the Compassion in Care Scholarship," said Smee. "This investment in my education not only supports my academic journey but also contributes to the future impact I hope to make in my community and the field of occupational therapy."

This scholarship exists to support students while they start their journey into a selfless career of caring for patients. Fusion wants to be part of the solution as the nation experiences a significant clinician shortage. This scholarship not only supports future nurses financially as they earn their degree, but the team is taking that extra step to provide mentorship from clinicians who have been in their shoes.

Learn more about Compassion in Care – A Fusion Scholarship at workwithfusion.com/impact. Applications for next year will open in November.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Media Contact:

Leah Kemple-Bowen

402-575-5625

[email protected]

SOURCE Fusion