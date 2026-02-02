Fusion Earns ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion Medical Staffing announced this week that they won the best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to the medical facilities and healthcare travelers they work with.

Fusion also received the Diamond Award for the third consecutive year, meaning the company has been honored with the Talent award for five or more consecutive years.

Fusion earns ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing awards

ClearlyRated is the leading customer experience platform designed to help companies like Fusion gain deep insights and identify strengths and weaknesses.

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of staffing and recruiting, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

Fusion Medical Staffing received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 73.8% of the medical facilities and partners they work with, significantly higher than the industry's average of 55%. Additionally, Fusion Medical Staffing received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 81.5% of the healthcare professionals they have placed in jobs, significantly higher than the industry's average of 50%.

You can learn more about Fusion and the company's core purpose at workwithfusion.com.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

