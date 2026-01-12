Improving the Lives of Everyone We Touch: Fusion's 2025 Philanthropic Impact

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A company out to improve the lives of everyone it touches, Fusion's employees exceeded their volunteerism goal this year, spending more than 3,000 hours in the community volunteering or supporting local nonprofits.

In the 16 years Fusion has been in business, the company has supported several Omaha organizations including QLI, MS Forward, Project Pink'd, Angels Among Us and the Stephen Center. All fundraising and volunteer efforts are employee-led based on things Fusion team members are passionate about.

Fusion raises funds and awareness for local nonprofit Project Pink'd.

Fusion also reached the company's charitable giving goal this year, including $35,000 given to college students pursuing their Bachelors of Science in Nursing. The Compassion in Care Scholarship program is entering its third year and has supported 17 nursing students in that time.

More information on how the Fusion team is working to improve the lives of everyone they touch can be found at workwithfusion.com/impact.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Media Contact:

Leah Kemple-Bowen

4025755625

[email protected]

SOURCE Fusion