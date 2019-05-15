Fusion Appoints Neal Goldman to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion (OTC-MKTS: FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, today announced the appointment of Neal Goldman as a member of the Board of Directors.

Matthew Rosen, Fusion's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to officially welcome Neal to our board and look forward to his contributions. His extensive experience representing public and private companies in complex financial situations, paired with his achievements in strategic planning, make him an excellent fit as we work to enhance our capital structure and best position Fusion for future growth."

Mr. Goldman, 49, has more than twenty-five years of experience as an investment professional. He is the managing member of SAGE Capital Investments, LLC, a consulting firm specializing in independent board of director services, proxy contest advising, strategic planning, and special situation investments. Prior to forming SAGE Capital, Mr. Goldman was a managing director at Och Ziff Capital Management, L.P. from 2014 to 2016 and was a founding partner of Brigade Capital Management, LLC in 2007-2012. Previously, Mr. Goldman served as a managing director at Mackay Shields, LLC from 2001 to 2006 and as a principal with the special situations group at Banc of America Securities, LCC from 1999 to 2000. He has also held various positions at Salomon Brothers, Inc, both as a mergers and acquisitions banker and as an investor in their high yield trading group.

Mr. Goldman stated, "I am excited about the opportunity to work alongside Fusion's leadership team, fellow Board members, and other key stakeholders to help the Company execute on its strategic priorities to achieve its financial goals, increase value, and secure a stronger future for the business."

