Omaha-based Healthcare Company Fusion Spends Thousands of Hours Engaging with Community

OMAHA, Neb., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha healthcare company Fusion dedicated more than 2,500 hours to engaging with the community in the first half of 2024. Nearly 750 hours of that time was spent volunteering for local organizations, and the remainder was spent at fundraisers and awareness events.

Fusion's core purpose is to improve the lives of everyone it touches. This is the driving force behind the company's volunteer efforts— a foundation every employee uses to guide their efforts and priorities.

Fusion volunteers at Alpaca supporting educators.

"I'm really proud of our team for stepping up and making such an impact through volunteerism and community engagement in the first half of 2024. I know we'll continue this momentum throughout the rest of the year—that's just who we are," said Jackie Froendt, Chief People Officer at Fusion. "Each cause that we support is something meaningful to our team. We take these things personally, and it allows us to do the most for the people who need it."

Causes close to Fusion include battling local food insecurity, providing educators with classroom supplies, and supporting patients with traumatic brain injuries and neurological challenges to name a few. Employees visited Omaha organizations like Alpaca, the Rainbow House, QLI, and the Stephen Center in the last six months. Additionally, the company assisted with Memorial Day flag planting, park clean-ups, and tornado relief cleanup. To build awareness and help raise funds, they participated in a Warr;or Walk for mental health and held a dedicated fundraiser for a local gym supporting people living with Multiple Sclerosis, MS Forward.

Working for a company that values their community is very important to me," said Sammi Osborne, Customer Insights Analyst and regular volunteer. "Fusion has always made it a priority to give back in a variety of ways and encourages all their employees to participate. It brings both the company and community closer when we use our time doing good for others."

Employees contributed more than 3,000 community engagement hours in 2023, and the company is on track to surpass that this year. More engagement opportunities are planned, including the company's annual bags tournament to benefit the Nebraska Humane Society and a blood drive, among others. Learn more at workwithfusion.com/our-impact.

