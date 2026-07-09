CBD Intensive Relief Rub could help FIFA World Cup Players stay in the game

MIAMI, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The fluidity of movement that led to soccer being nicknamed "the beautiful game" requires its players to sprint, pivot, plant, jump, and kick. Soccer's continuous, uninterrupted gameplay lacks the frequent timeouts or stop-starts of many other professional sports, with players passing, dribbling, and moving as a single unit. Ankle, hamstring, groin, ACL and MCL sprains, and Achilles tendinopathy are the most common injuries soccer players face.

By far the greatest number of this year's FIFA World Cup injuries are sprains rather than broken bones, as this injury tracker confirms. Naturally no team member wants to miss World Cup play. Coping with the repeated stress on muscles, joints, tendons, and ligaments and getting quick relief from inflammation is key to staying – or getting back into – the game, especially important for midfield World Cup players who can cover between seven and nine miles in a standard 90-minute match. Fusion CBD Products' CBD Intensive Relief Rub is a topical formula designed to help athletes manage localized muscle and joint discomfort after training or matches.

Made in the U.S.A, it's designed for direct application to knees, calves, ankles, hamstrings, quadriceps, and the lower back to reduce post-exercise soreness. In addition to its organic hemp-derived CBD, the rub contains menthol, aloe, and arnica. Prostaglandins released as part of the body's response to overworked or injured muscles and joints cause redness, heat, swelling and pain. Topical applications of a CBD rub that contains menthol can provide immediate cooling relief, especially when used on warm skin. Thoroughly massaging the cream helps it penetrate the skin barrier more effectively.

The World Anti-Doping Agency removed pure CBD from its prohibited list in 2018, and FIFA follows its guidelines. Player advocates for the use of CBD to shorten recovery times include Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Chris Kirkland, and Matt Le Tissier.

About Fusion CBD Products

Based in Miami, Florida, Fusion CBD Products was established in 2019. Made from 100% organic, GMO-free hemp extract grown in the United States and processed in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities, Fusion CBD Products include CBD oils, intimacy products, gummies, capsules, and topicals to help customers — from sidewalk strollers and their pet companions to competitive athletes — live healthy, active lives.

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