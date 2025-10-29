Fusion CBD Products Looks at the Latest Forbes Health Survey of CBD Users

60% of respondents have tried CBD and are convinced of its benefits

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Forbes Health survey of 2,000 American adults, conducted by OnePoll, indicates that a majority (60%) have tried a CBD product and 65% believe CBD is safer than alcohol. CBD usage varies greatly by age: while only 32% of respondents between the ages of 18 and 25 had tried CBD, a whopping 89% of those aged 77+ reported having used it.

CBD use is close to equal between those identifying as male (61%) and female (60%), with consumers opting to try CBD for stress relief and relaxation, relief from aches, and to improve the quality of their sleep. Interestingly, 73% of CBD users aged 77+ had had CBD suggested by their doctors as a medical intervention or treatment.

CBD gummies (58%), capsules and topicals/serums (55%), and lotions (53%) were the most commonly used products, while 53% of purchasers bought oils/tinctures. In terms of average monthly spend, 39% of survey respondents spent between $20 and $99 a month on CBD goods.

The majority of Forbes Health survey respondents (nearly 60%) believe it's safe to consume CBD, although only 45% feel it's socially acceptable to do so.

Grandview Research estimated the North American CBD market size was US$6.7 billion in 2023 and that it would grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.2% from 2024 to 2030 as hemp-based products continue to be legalized. The U.S. CBD market grew from $108 million in 2104 to $1.9 billion in 2022.

Fusion CBD Products offers its high-quality, organic, hemp-derived CBD in the form of gummies, capsules, oils, and topicals. These include Vegan Full Spectrum CBD Gummies, Sleep and Recovery Softgels, Pure Broad Spectrum CBD Oil, and CBD Intensive Relief Rub. Always consult your healthcare provider before taking CBD to ensure it's appropriate for your condition and to avoid any potential for interactions with other drugs.

