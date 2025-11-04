Fusion CBD Products Offers Full- and Broad-Spectrum CBD and CBD Isolate

Both full- and broad-spectrum CBD can activate the entourage effect

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When choosing a CBD product, one of the considerations is whether you should choose one that contains full- or broad-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate.

Here's the difference between the three.

Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

Full-spectrum CBD contains CBD, other cannabinoids, terpenes, and trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3% by law in the U.S.). While this trace amount of THC can lead to positive drug test results, unless you work in a zero-tolerance environment, it may be the most effective form of cannabidiol for you because you may benefit from the entourage effect, with all the compounds working together to produce a more effective outcome than a single compound on its own.

Broad-spectrum CBD contains CBD, other cannabinoids, and terpenes, but contains no THC. This means there is no chance of testing positive on a THC-drug test, and you may still benefit from the entourage effect of the combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabinol (CBN) are the two most common additional cannabinoids in broad-spectrum CBD. Terpenes are responsible for the entourage effect, while flavonoids are compounds that may have anti-oxidant effects.

CBD isolate is a single-compound product that is 99.9% pure and has all other plant compounds removed. As a result, it cannot provide the entourage effect. It is, however, the best place to start when first using CBD. You will also want to consider the form of CBD you want to start with. Oils, tinctures, and relief rubs applied directly to the skin are absorbed most quickly by the body, while edibles, capsules and pills take effect more slowly. CBD can also be vaped.

Fusion CBD Products' Beginner's Guide to CBD will help you choose a CBD product after consulting your doctor about dosage and potential drug interactions. And if you have a pet you think might benefit from CBD, talk to your veterinarian.

