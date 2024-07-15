FUSION CBD PRODUCTS SHARES CBD BENEFITS THROUGH COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS

MIAMI, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion CBD Products is no stranger to the school of hard knocks—in fact, this American CBD retailer has found its niche as an official sponsor of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship by sponsoring athletes and events, helping to bring some of the best action in combat sports to mixed-martial arts fans everywhere. But it's not just about pro-athletes—through its advocacy, outreach and donations, Fusion CBD Products has been supporting its community and customers in improving their active lifestyles for over four years.

Fusion CBD Products is an online CBD company founded by Danny Campolargo in 2019, and it's been a partner of the BKFC for almost as long as both organizations have existed. In 2018, the promotion became the first of its kind to be sanctioned and legal in the United States since 1889, and Fusion CBD Products came onboard as a sponsor the very next year. Since then, the BKFC has held over 82 events, and most recently made headlines when UFC star Conor McGregor became a part owner in April 2024. This development came only a few months after McGregor announced his intention of competing in the BKFC, and is expected to increase the promotion's profile even further.

Beyond helping to bring BKFC fights to life, Fusion CBD Products has also sponsored several top UFC and MMA fighters, helping them be their very best in and outside the ring. According to its website, Fusion's mission is to support these athletes "not only through sponsorship but by helping bare knuckle fighters achieve peak athletic performance and safe recovery". This is echoed by the sponsored athletes themselves, as many of the fighters who use Fusion CBD Products in their workout and pre-fight regimens credit the CBD products for helping to boost their energy levels, focus, mental clarity, rest, recovery, and performance. Past and current sponsored athletes include:

Luis "Baboon" Palomino: Miami -based, Peruvian-born street fighter Luis Palomino is a past winner of the Police Gazette Diamond Championship belt and a BKFC world champion. He uses Fusion CBD Products for energy and to help speed his injury recovery.

Colby "Chaos" Colvington: This all-American wrestling champion uses Fusion CBD Products to relieve discomfort and muscle soreness. He's a welterweight who currently ranks #4 in the UFC.

Ariane Lipski , "The Queen of Violence": Hailing from Curitiba, Brazil , Ariane is #13 in the UFC's flyweight division and embraces Fusion CBD Products to speed recovery and manage stress.

These pro fighters are discovering the power of CBD for energy and mental focus, but they're not the only athletes using CBD to boost wellbeing. Fusion CBD Products has also partnered with past pro-athletes to share the benefits for CBD with the world at large, and among them is ex-NFL placekicker-turned-sports-announcer Benny Ricardo.

Last year, Mr. Ricardo endorsed the Fusion CBD Products he uses for mental focus and relieving physical discomfort, stating: "I use their French vanilla flavor maximum-strength CBD oil, and I take an inch drop before going to bed and when I first wake up. I walk around playing pro-level tennis without a single pain in my body". The former athlete, who is now a stand-up comedian and bilingual sports announcer for ESPN, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, and CBS, went on to say that Fusion CBD Products give him "energy and focus" in an email to Dr. David Levine.

This endorsement from Mr. Ricardo prompted Fusion CBD Products to reach out directly to Dr. Levine, who is a chiropractic physician based in New Jersey. Dr. Levine's holistic approach to physical and mental wellness inspired the company to send him several samples of their CBD products, including CBD gummies, cryo relief spray, flavored broad-spectrum CBD oil, and hemp protein powder.

Dr. Levine has been a personal doctor for several professional athletes, and has been credited with improving not only their physical symptoms, but also their mental focus and readiness before sporting events. He treats army veterans and athletes who live with varying levels of discomfort, and he made headlines in 2022 when he successfully treated World Champion boxer Zab Judah for chronic elbow pain.

That same year marked the beginning of Fusion's series of donations to the Miami Dolphins Foundation. This organization benefits the South Florida community—where Fusion CBD Products is based—in several ways, including supporting education through grant programs, uplifting local minority-owned restaurants, and supporting cancer research. According to the company's website, its "devotion to producing high-quality products is mirrored in its dedication to helping the community". To further encourage community participation and engagement in athletics, Fusion CBD Products also donated free NFL tickets to its customers.

The decision to donate to the Miami Dolphins Foundation was largely driven by Fusion CBD Products' focus on supporting health in all its forms. "Our CBD products support people's mental and physical health", said Fusion CBD Products founder and CEO, Danny Campolargo, speaking about the donation, "but we know that health goes further than that. Health is about how we feel, and it's also about where we live and the world around us, and building healthy communities is a part of that. As a CBD retailer, we want to support Americans' health in every way we can, and particularly in the sports space."

Whether they're current fighters training to win their next match, past fighters staying sharp in a new phase of their career, or casual gym-goers trying to improve their lives one day at a time, Fusion's partners and customers all prove one thing: CBD is for all lifestyles, and all levels of athletics. This is why Fusion CBD Products' mission to provide safe, effective and natural CBD products online doesn't end with the professionals: the brand proclaims that its products can help sustain and enhance all different types of active lifestyles, from sidewalk strollers to body builders training to break a new record.

From CBD-infused sports water to pure CBD oil to cold/hot CBD muscle rub for recovery, Fusion CBD Products offers a broad range of online CBD products for sale that fit every level of activity, and every lifestyle. To learn more about Fusion's sponsored athletes and to shop pure CBD, visit their website and explore their products section.

Fusion CBD Products sells safe, all-American CBD online using only 100% organic and non-GMO hemp extract that contains zero THC and is gluten-free and vegan-friendly. All the company's products, including broad-spectrum CBD oils, vape juices, protein powders, vitamin gummies, capsules, and topicals are third-party tested using HPLC analysis to ensure safety and purity, and are formulated in partnership with manufacturers in FDA-approved facilities. The company operates out of Miami.

