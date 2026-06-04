Fusion Celebrates Travel Healthcare Professionals for Quality Patient Care

OMAHA, Neb., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion, a medical staffing company based out of Omaha, Nebraska, announced the winners of the company's Traveling Hearts Award this week. This award celebrates medical professionals who embody Fusion's core purpose to improve the lives of everyone they touch.

The winners for 2026 are long term care registered nurse Nicole Dunovsky and long term care director of nursing Vicki Allen.

Fusion recognizes Nicole Dunovsky and Vicki Allen as the 2026 Traveling Hearts Award winners.

Allen was nominated for being the type of traveler who makes every facility better and for stepping up in an assignment when she was needed.

"I have always enjoyed helping people, and travel healthcare was something new and adventurous," said Allen. "I was so shocked when I found out I won this award. It means the world to me because I just love what I do so much."

Dunovsky was nominated for her ability to make her residents feel comfortable and leaving a lasting impact at each assignment she takes.

"This award means the world to me, because that means that I am doing what I am supposed to be doing for my residents at a level that is recognizable by management and others around me," said Dunovsky. "Being a traveling healthcare worker is so rewarding because it's an opportunity to develop your clinical skills by being thrown into many different situations and populations."

The Traveling Hearts award recognizes passionate nurses who bring outstanding care to their roles while remaining humble, driven, and positive. Nominations for 2027 open on January 1. Learn more about Fusion's mission at workwithfusion.com/our-impact.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Media Contact:

Leah Kemple-Bowen

4025755625

[email protected]

SOURCE Fusion