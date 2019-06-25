Fusion Completes Implementation of Single Source Communications Solution for Leading Senior Assisted Living Enterprise

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion (OTC-MKTS: FSNNQ), a leading provider of cloud services, announced today that it has completed the installation of its fully integrated communications solution for a leading national provider of senior assisted living facilities and communities operating in more than 25 states across the United States. Fusion's agreement with the enterprise, which totals over $1.6 million in contract value, extends over three years and is anticipated to grow to include additional cloud solutions over that period.

The senior services enterprise was looking for a seamless migration path to the cloud and cited Fusion's ability to phase in advanced technology solutions cost–effectively and at the customer's required pace, with no interruption of service. The enterprise further cited Fusion's Single Source Cloud Solutions for consolidating multiple communications services into a single, fully integrated solution, allowing the care provider to escape the many challenges associated with a complex multi-vendor environment.

"The customer was clear about its requirements and just as clear about its decision to trust Fusion to deliver a fully integrated communications solution cost-effectively and efficiently. The care provider places a high value on the ability to control its service environment and to ensure exceptional quality, reliability and security, and we are pleased to partner with them to meet their needs now, and well into the future," said Dan Foster, Fusion's Chief Revenue Officer.

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's Single Source for the Cloud®. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

Fusion Contact

Brian Coyne

212-201-2404

bcoyne@fusionconnect.com

SOURCE Fusion

Related Links

www.fusionconnect.com

