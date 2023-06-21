Fusion Connect Adds 4 Distinguished Professionals to its Board of Directors, Reinforcing Commitment to Innovation and Growth

ATLANTA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading global managed communications service provider (MCSP) and Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), has appointed Joe Harding, Richard Jalkut, James Morphis, and Colby Wheeler to its board of directors. In addition, Dudley Slater has assumed the role of chairman of the board. These appointments bring expertise and a strategic vision that aligns with Fusion Connect's commitment to driving innovation and fueling growth in the evolving technology landscape.

"Our new board members' extensive professional experience and diverse insights will play a pivotal role in our ability to further innovate, grow, and provide a truly customer-centric experience," said Brian Crotty, CEO at Fusion Connect and one of its seven board members. "Their transformative impact across diverse industries and their exceptional track records launching disruptive products, entering new geographies, and growing brands make them invaluable assets to our company's growth strategy and will help us redefine the boundaries of our success."

About the new board members:

Joe Harding, most recently the vice president for product and solution marketing at Equinix. He was also the executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Windstream, where he was responsible for leading the transformation of the enterprise, wholesale product strategy, and product management and marketing efforts. Harding has served as a board member for QOS Networks.

Richard Jalkut, a longtime telecommunications executive and the former CEO of TPx Communications. He was previously the president and CEO of Pathnet Telecom and the president, CEO, and chairman of NYNEX Telephone Companies. Jalkut is a past chairman of the Partnership for New York City and of the New York State Business Council, and he was a trustee of the American Museum of Natural History.

James Morphis, an executive director at Morgan Stanley and a member of its private credit team who focuses on originating and underwriting investment opportunities. He has also worked at Houlihan Lokey, GE Capital Markets, and M&T Bank.

Colby Wheeler, a director at Ellington Management Group who previously served as a principal at Bardin Hill Investment Partners. He also worked as a senior associate in PGIM Fixed Income's high-yield credit group and as an analyst in equity research at Citigroup. Wheeler is a CFA charter holder and a member of CFA Society New York.

Harding, Jalkut, Morphis, and Wheeler join existing members Slater, Crotty, and Timothy J. Bernlohr on the board of directors. Their insights and strategic guidance will strengthen Fusion Connect's position as a market leader and pioneer new opportunities within managed communications services.

The appointments come at an opportune time as Fusion Connect underscores its commitment to delivering unparalleled value and seizing lucrative opportunities among mid-market and enterprise clients. It continues to empower businesses with enhanced collaboration, productivity, and security capabilities through a comprehensive suite of cloud-based offerings. These include Microsoft 365 and the Microsoft Teams Calling Service, an innovative communications tool that integrates business-class phone services into the Teams platform and transforms how organizations connect and collaborate.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect is a next-generation managed communications service provider (MCSP) and Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) enabling mid-market and enterprise businesses to connect people and applications globally. We tailor our highly available cloud communication and connectivity services to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our services are backed by the industry's most comprehensive service guarantee, which includes on-time installation and 100% availability for next-generation services. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call +1-888-301-1721.

