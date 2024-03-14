Fusion Connect Appoints Seasoned Leader William Wignall as CEO, Embarking on a New Chapter of Customer-Centric Excellence

ATLANTA, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading global managed communications service provider (MSCP) and Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed William Wignall as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Wignall succeeds Brian Crotty, who has served as Fusion Connect's CEO since 2020.

Wignall, an experienced executive with over 30 years in the technology industry, will join the Board as a Director. He was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Sangoma Technologies where he led a 30-fold increase in revenue, repositioning the business from a small seller of hardware to a global SaaS-based cloud communications services provider.

"Bill is an accomplished leader with the senior-level executive experience to lead the Company in its next growth phase," said Dudley R. Slater, Chairman of Fusion Connect's Board of Directors. "He brings a proven track record, broad industry knowledge, and key business relationships to the Company, together with a history of fostering high-functioning, inclusive company cultures. We look forward to working closely with Bill to execute Fusion Connect's plans to accelerate profitable growth, providing our customers with communication solutions on the most advanced technology platforms in the industry."

Wignall said, "I am thrilled to take on this position and lead Fusion Connect on the next stage in its evolution. What has struck me most about Fusion Connect is its ability to deliver tremendous value to its customers by providing a wide range of multiple products, via some of the industry's most popular and state-of-the-art technology, including AI-capable voice solutions. I look forward to working with Fusion Connect's employees, executive team, and channel partners to surpass our customers' expectations and to create real value for Fusion Connect's stakeholders.

Slater continued, "We thank Brian Crotty for his contributions to Fusion Connect and for helping to ensure a smooth transition through this leadership change. He worked tirelessly to drive Fusion Connect's success and was instrumental in positioning the company as a provider of cloud communication services. On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Brian for his energy and commitment to Fusion Connect over the years and wish him the very best in the future."

As Fusion Connect embarks on this exciting new chapter under Wignall's leadership, we are confident in our journey to redefine excellence in AI-enabled cloud services. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic growth, Fusion Connect is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in the global technology landscape, leveraging Wignall's experience and vision, to deliver unparalleled value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders.

About Fusion Connect, Inc.

Fusion Connect turns voice into a valuable digital asset. We deliver a smarter Microsoft Teams experience, ensuring clients are at the forefront of digital transformation. As a leading Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), our Cloud Voice solution merges AI and phone call data to redefine enterprise collaboration, and our Licensing service optimizes Microsoft subscriptions to improve business performance. Discover the strategic advantage of innovative Voice and AI technology at www.fusionconnect.com or contact our experts at +1-888-301-1721.

