Fusion Connect Celebrates Record-Setting Channel Performance with Best Quarter in Company History

ATLANTA, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a recognized and proven leader in delivering cloud communications solutions with one-vendor simplicity, is excited to announce record-setting Q2 channel growth and momentum. Experiencing its strongest quarterly channel performance in history, Fusion Connect surpassed all previous bookings, ARPU, and new partner recruitment levels.

Record-Breaking Channel Growth

Fusion Connect and its partner community drove an incredible 248% average revenue per unit (ARPU) growth through the channel in Q2, and realized 78% growth in channel bookings in Q2, both year-over-year.

In today's economic climate, customers are looking to spend less time managing technology and more time running their business, according to leading reports. The result is a heightened focus on vendor consolidation and cost optimization of their technology investments. In fact, 95% of CIOs plan to consolidate vendors in the next 12 months, looking for more strategic partners, each with a broader degree of capabilities.

"Partnering with Fusion Connect is fantastic. Customers strongly prefer Fusion Connect's solutions and value the exceptional customer care and overall experience they receive," said Jerry Goldman, CEO of Select Communications, a leading Fusion channel partner. "Fusion Connect enables customers to concentrate on their core business by having Fusion manage their complex IT tasks, paving the way for customer success. Fusion's comprehensive and innovative solutions streamline operations, reduce downtime, and enhance productivity. The positive feedback we receive from our customers speaks volumes about the value Fusion Connect brings to their operations."

"These standout results, in our second quarter at Fusion, stem directly from our recent investments in the partner ecosystem, and our enhanced focus on the channel, all as part of a complete overhaul ushered in by new leadership here," said Pieter Uittenbogaard, Chief Revenue Officer at Fusion Connect. "Our much-strengthened focus on the channel means that our success this quarter is just the start, and the best is yet to come. We strive to continually enhance our offerings and to provide industry leading support to our channel partners, resulting in greater success together."

Our Investments for Channel Success and Growth

Fusion Connect continues to make new strategic investments to enrich its channel programs and to expand its partner network, including:

Building out a larger team of proven channel experts in sales, quoting support, channel marketing, and partner on-boarding, including a 40% increase in channel managers under new leadership with a proven track record building high performing groups.

Significantly expanding our channel programs with new content, more participation in TSD events, and the launch of our own multi-city education and recruitment roadshow series, called Fused!, which is equal part listening and sharing valuable information for both new and existing channel partners.

Enhanced lead generation, a fast-growing funnel, and dedicated channel marketing programs.

A new center of excellence for partner success.

And, last but certainly not least, a much-enhanced partner compensation programs including higher SPF's and new commission for existing customer renewals.

"Fusion Connect's keen focus on the channel is creating a world-class experience for technology advisors and customers alike. Their traction in the marketplace is clear evidence," said Richard Murray, Chief Commercial Officer at Telarus. "Telarus has cultivated a close working relationship with Fusion Connect over the years and we are excited about the recent, meaningful investments their leadership is making in the channel. It's great to be part of this winning ecosystem."

"At Fusion Connect, we're not just committed to our partners – we are passionate about empowering them. We are making an unwavering commitment to ensure that doing business with us is a seamless and supportive experience," said Jeff Winnett, VP of Global Channel Success at Fusion Connect. "I would like to thank our large group of channel partners, new and old, for their commitment and contributions. We look forward to contributing to their success."

About Fusion Connect

As an industry leading cloud communications provider, Fusion Connect takes pride in removing complexity so customers can focus on running their business. It's simply what we do. We use our deep technical expertise and industry know-how to build the 'right-fit', best of breed communications and collaboration solutions for our customers, be it managed broadband access, UCaaS, CCaaS, SD-WAN, managed security, or Microsoft Teams. Fusion Connect, a Morgan Stanley Company, takes a unique customer-first approach to building, implementing, and supporting customized solutions with uptime performance backed by an industry-leading service guarantee. For more information on how to get started, visit Fusion Connect or connect with one of our experts at +1-888-301-1721.

