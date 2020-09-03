Fusion Connect Continues to Invest in Growth - Adds Industry Veteran John Dobbins as Chief Operating Officer

John's proven track record of rebuilding and transforming corporate infrastructures and operations down to every customer touchpoint will enable Fusion Connect to further evolve a customer-centered and market-driven culture. At Windstream his team developed and managed the company's SD-WAN, SDN/NFV, Unified Communications, Fiber Transport and Cloud services. Prior to Windstream he held senior roles at leading companies like Earthlink, XO and Global Crossing where he was responsible for the development, commercialization and optimization of various transport and network services to support revenue growth and cost efficiency. At Fusion Connect, John will draw upon all of these experiences as the company transforms away from being a traditional telecom provider and evolves into a full-fledged managed services provider with industry-leading infrastructure and technology platforms.

"We are very excited about having John on board. His experience and ability to define a winning product strategy, commitment to proven development philosophies, and a strong focus on a customer experience supported by reliable infrastructure, systems and processes, will take us to the next level," said Brian Crotty, CEO. "He will evolve our core applications like UCaaS, Security and Managed Services while also redefining the foundational elements of our next generation IP backbone."



"I look forward to working with John as he is a seasoned expert and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. He is uniquely qualified to drive even greater strategic prioritization, productivity and accountability within Fusion Connect's Product, Engineering and Operations groups," says Mario DeRiggi, CRO. "I have tremendous confidence in his ability to build a culture of continuous improvement across the entire product development and operations group and his expertise in applying industry-leading best practices across our business."

Fusion Connect is the managed services partner of choice to businesses of all sizes that provides a comprehensive portfolio of leading communication, collaboration, and connectivity solutions – all managed and secured over a next generation platform.

