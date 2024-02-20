Fusion Connect Earns Elite 150 Honors in CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List for Second Year, Reinforcing Leadership in Managed Services and Microsoft 365 Solutions

News provided by

Fusion Connect

20 Feb, 2024, 08:32 ET

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading global managed Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), secures its position once again as an Elite 150 member in CRN's 2024 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list. This recognition marks the company's continued commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

"In an era where seamless communications are paramount, Fusion Connect is dedicated to empowering organizations by enabling voice as a digital asset that can be leveraged for business advantage," states George Schoenstein, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product Development at Fusion Connect. "What was once just a phone call between two people, is now a powerful digital asset that can be leveraged to increase productivity, improve decision-making, and enhance customer satisfaction. This recognition reaffirms Fusion Connect's role in the future of voice communications and the power of the Microsoft 365 platform."

Fusion Connect continues to invest significantly in its Microsoft Teams Calling service offering by delivering an industry-leading set of features, along with global coverage to meet the needs of mid-market and enterprise organizations. Fusion Connect empowers businesses to maximize their investment in the Microsoft ecosystem. With the introduction of Copilot for any size organization, the opportunities to AI-enable process automation and AI-supported decision-making in organizations are unbounded.

The MSP Elite 150 list features service providers with extensive managed services portfolios targeting mid-market and enterprise customers. It is showcased in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

Microsoft, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Teams are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect turns voice into a valuable digital asset. We deliver a smarter Microsoft Teams experience, ensuring clients are at the forefront of digital transformation. As a leading Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), our Cloud Voice solution merges AI and phone call data to redefine enterprise collaboration, and our Licensing service optimizes Microsoft subscriptions to improve business performance. Discover the strategic advantage of innovative Voice and AI technology at www.fusionconnect.com, or contact our experts at +1-888-301-1721.

