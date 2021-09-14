Fusion Connect Enhances CCaaS Offering to Help Businesses Deliver a Superior Customer Experience

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading provider of collaboration and secure networking solutions for the connected enterprise and hybrid workforce, announced today the strengthening of its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) offering to further enable organizations with a complete omnichannel contact center solution.

Fusion Connect's Contact Center solution will enable clients to benefit from:

Omnichannel engagement across all customer communication channels.

Smooth and effective customer journeys that are easily designed to drive customer engagement.

Real-time visibility into valuable data to empower great customer service and turn insights into business outcomes.

AI-powered self-service tools to enable frictionless customer journeys while optimizing business revenue.

No hardware or software to maintain, resulting in cost optimization.

"We are delighted to offer our clients a comprehensive CCaaS solution and enable organizations to have more meaningful customer interactions all within Fusion Connect's full technology stack offering," said Mario DeRiggi, Chief Revenue Officer at Fusion Connect. "This enhancement is a strategic step that further enables us to flexibly meet any business requirements for our customers."

As a result of this enhancement, Fusion Connect's clients will now have access to leading end-to-end, feature-rich capabilities and can easily adapt contact center operations to their evolving needs resulting in increased productivity, customer satisfaction, and cost savings.

"This differentiated CCaaS solution allows us to create value through transforming customer journeys," said Jeff Blackey, Senior Vice President of Product at Fusion Connect. "At Fusion Connect, we strive to provide relevant, personalized and responsive technology solutions to enable always connected, secure, and dynamic work environments and help our customers meet their business needs."

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect manages, orchestrates, and secures the critical technology infrastructure that enables the connected enterprise. We tailor our highly available and secure cloud communication, collaboration, security, and network management platforms to meet the unique needs of our mid-market and enterprise customers. Our AI-based management systems, along with our highly skilled technicians, dynamically ensure world-class application performance under any conditions. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-866-829-4318.

Media Contact:

Ruzanna Tantushyan

Director of Corporate Communications

Fusion Connect

[email protected]

SOURCE Fusion Connect

Related Links

http://www.fusionconnect.com

