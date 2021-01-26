Fusion Connect Launches Calling Services for Microsoft Teams

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a trusted partner for enabling the connected enterprise, announced today that it now offers Calling Services for Microsoft Teams, extending the reach of Teams users with the ability to make calls to people outside the organization.

As businesses transition to a hybrid workforce, companies need flexible solutions that facilitate communication and collaboration across the enterprise and with their key customers and trading partners to yield greater productivity. With Teams Direct Routing, organizations find efficiency and cost-savings with these key features:

One phone number across all Teams-enabled devices - This means no need for multiple phone numbers or juggling calls between a desk phone, computer, and mobile device.

- This means no need for multiple phone numbers or juggling calls between a desk phone, computer, and mobile device. Seamless interactions across platforms - With the ability to call anyone, employees need not pause their work to move away from Teams to call external colleagues or customers.

- With the ability to call anyone, employees need not pause their work to move away from Teams to call external colleagues or customers. Desk phones are optional - Since calls can be made through multiple devices, businesses achieve cost savings by scaling back their investment in phones for every desk.

"Microsoft Teams is an excellent collaboration tool, and it only gets better with our calling services connected through Direct Routing. Teams users can call anyone outside the company – partners, suppliers, or customers – in addition to all those within the organization," said Jeff Blackey, SVP of Product for Fusion Connect. "What's more, Fusion Connect is a Microsoft Cloud Services Provider (CSP), so our customers can subscribe to Microsoft 365 through us, combine Teams with our Calling Services, and have their entire UCaaS platform managed through one provider."

The pandemic forced companies to quickly pivot and adapt to a new hybrid working environment, often unplanned. Some offices shuttered indefinitely and will never re-open, while others are slowly re-opening and need to give employees flexible communication options. "We expect that remote work will continue to be a large part of the new normal, and having a complete Unified Communication solution is critical to business success," said George Schoenstein, SVP of Marketing and Communications for Fusion Connect. "With more than 115 million daily active users on the Microsoft Team platform, this represents a tremendous opportunity for Fusion Connect to continue to grow its market share in UCaaS and voice services."

