Fusion Connect Names Brian McClintock Chief Financial Officer and Promotes Chris Updegraft to Chief Information Officer

ATLANTA, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect , a leading global managed communication service provider (MCSP) and Microsoft Cloud solution provider, today announced two strategic executive appointments, naming Brian McClintock as chief financial officer and promoting Chris Updegraft to chief information officer.

Brian McClintock, Fusion Connect CFO Chris Updegraft, Fusion Connect CIO

As CFO, Brian will lead Fusion Connect's financial strategy with a focus on driving global revenue growth, reducing customer churn, and improving profitability across the company's technology portfolio. He brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience in the technology and communication industry to Fusion Connect. Most recently, he drove The Affiliati Network's growth strategy as its CFO. Prior to that, he held financial leadership roles at Impact Telecom and KDDI.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Brian to the Fusion Connect team," said Brian Crotty, CEO at Fusion Connect. "Brian's extensive knowledge of the telecommunications space, combined with his expertise in finance and business transformation, will help Fusion Connect execute on our strategy to drive revenue growth and profitability as we continue to create value for our customers and partners around the world."

"I am excited to join Fusion Connect as the company expands its Microsoft-centric collaboration portfolio in response to the growing need for businesses to connect and collaborate globally," McClintock said. "This, together with Fusion Connect's award-winning customer service, is what differentiates the company from other MCSPs and is key to creating value for customers, partners, and investors."

Updegraft has been with the company since 2018 and has led the company's IT organization since February 2022, with a focus on expanding its Microsoft-centric solutions. He has more than 30 years of experience in technology leadership, strategy, and execution, repeatedly optimizing IT services to aid businesses in rapidly scaling their operations using Microsoft technologies.

"Chris has demonstrated outstanding leadership in managing our IT capabilities while supporting our position as a leading MCSP," Crotty said. "His deep understanding of the Microsoft ecosystem will enable us to automate, streamline, and simplify our IT systems and infrastructure and allow us to continue providing the exceptional quality of services that our customers and partners have come to expect."

"I'm honored to lead a talented IT team at Fusion Connect as we continue to drive business value by delivering next-generation solutions making collaboration more efficient, secure and ubiquitous," Updegraft said.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect is a next-generation managed communication service provider (MCSP) enabling mid-market and enterprise businesses to connect people and applications globally. We tailor our highly available cloud communication, connectivity, and security services to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our services are backed by the industry's most comprehensive service guarantee, that includes on-time installation, and 100% availability guarantees for next- generation services. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-888-301-1721.

