Fusion Connect Names Jim Delis as New Chief Revenue Officer, Bringing Deep Industry Expertise and Proven Ability to Drive Customer-Centric Growth

Fusion Connect continues to round out its leadership team with demonstrated executive talent

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fusion Connect, the leading cloud communications provider, is proud to announce that Jim Delis has joined the executive leadership team as the new Chief Revenue Officer, leading worldwide direct and channel sales teams.

"We're relentlessly focused on growth and results here at Fusion Connect, by delivering an exceptional experience to our customers and partners," said Bill Wignall, Chief Executive Officer at Fusion Connect. "Jim's background and proven experience in helping organizations navigate key moments of transformational growth, uniquely positions him for this role with us. We are all excited about the focus he'll bring to our team and the impact he will have on our customers and partners."

Delis has more than 30 years' experience in the unified communications and collaboration industry building high performance sales teams, at both enterprise and mid-market companies. Prior to Fusion Connect, he served as the President for the Americas Division at GTT, leading all sales teams in the U.S., and prior to that held executive sales leadership roles at TPx, XO, and Spectrum, repeatedly demonstrating his ability to drive new business. Jim's proven leadership capabilities are poised to help Fusion Connect realize its next stage of growth.

"I am honored to join the Fusion leadership team to help drive the next stage of growth for the company and to deliver exceptional value for our customers," said Jim Delis, Chief Revenue Officer at Fusion Connect. "I've been so impressed with our organization's long-term commitment to customers and partners, the executive suite, and their recent momentum, that I'm super excited to get started and make an impact."

Fusion continues to be an industry leader with expertise in meeting the unique connectivity and communication needs for mid-market and enterprise organizations, including those with multi-location operations. Fusion Connect's approach stands apart in the marketplace, blending one-vendor simplicity with proven experience turning best-of-breed technology products into real-world solutions with immediate business impact.

About Fusion Connect

A Morgan Stanley company and industry leading cloud communications provider, Fusion Connect takes pride in removing complexity so customers can focus on running their business. It's simply what we do. We use our deep technical expertise and industry know-how to build the 'right-fit', best of breed communications and collaboration solutions for our customers, be it managed broadband access, UCaaS, CCaaS, SD-WAN, managed security, or Microsoft Teams. Fusion takes a unique customer-first approach to building, implementing, and supporting customized solutions with uptime performance backed by an industry-leading service guarantee, one our customers and our partners count on, every day. For more information on how to get started, visit Fusion Connect or connect with one of our experts at +1-888-301-1721.

