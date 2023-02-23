Fusion Connect Recognized as Elite 150 in CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List

Recognized as top technology provider and consultant whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect , a leading global managed communication service provider (MCSP) and Microsoft Cloud solution provider, has been named to CRN® 's Elite 150 in the 2023 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list. The list identifies industry-leading service providers in North America that are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT while maximizing their return on investment.

"We are thrilled to make the Elite 150 list as a leading Managed Service Provider," said Mario DeRiggi, Chief Revenue Officer at Fusion Connect. "We've transformed Fusion Connect into an industry-leading communication and cloud solution provider, with a focus on delivering next-generation technology solutions that accelerate digital transformation for our clients."

Fusion Connect continues to make a substantial investment in their communication and collaboration portfolio with a focus on empowering its clients to take full advantage of their investment in the Microsoft ecosystem. This investment is backed by the industry's most comprehensive service guarantees which include 100% uptime and installation guarantees for UCaaS and SD-WAN services.

"Fusion Connect has made a strategic pivot to become a leading MCSP offering next-generation managed services that enable companies to fully capitalize on their investment in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem," said Elka Popova, Vice President and Senior Fellow, Information and Communications Technologies at Frost & Sullivan. "Most recently they've expanded their collaboration portfolio with the launch of Calling Services for Microsoft Teams, which transforms Teams into a true business collaboration platform."

The MSP Elite 150 have an extensive managed services portfolio targeting mid-market and enterprise customers. The MSP Elite 150 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

*Microsoft, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Teams are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect is a next-generation managed communication service provider (MCSP) and Microsoft Cloud Solution provider enabling mid-market and enterprise businesses to connect people and applications globally. We tailor our highly available cloud communication and connectivity services to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our services are backed by the industry's most comprehensive service guarantee, that includes on-time installation, and 100% availability guarantees for next- generation services. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-866-829-4318.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

